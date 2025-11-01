Hyatt Hotels suspend operations in Jamaica until January 31, 2026 

The suspension of the services has also been announced considering the damage experienced by these hotels in Jamaica.

Hyatt Hotels, the luxury hotel chain company operating across 69 countries has announced that they will be suspending their operations in Jamaica in the wake of Hurricane Melissa untill January 31st, 2026.

The suspension of the services has also been announced considering the damage experienced by these hotels in Jamaica. The company while making the announcement said that their focus is now on supporting their employees, guests and surrounding communities as recovery efforts continue.

“Our immediate priority has been the wellbeing and comfort of our guests staying at Hyatt resorts. We are conducting a detailed assessment to determine the extent of the physical damage to all the properties,” the release read.

As outlined by Hyatt their partner hotels and resorts listed here will be closed for reservations until January 31st, 2026.

Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa

Dreams Rose Hall Resort & Spa

Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall

Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall

Secrets St. James Montego Bay

Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay

Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa

Zoëtry Montego Bay Jamaica

The Hotel agency further said that they are now assisting local communities and contributing to Jamaica’s broader recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Melissa. The hotel further in their statement said that they will waive the cancellation fees for reservations through January 31st as well.

“If any reservations required pre-payment, guests would receive a full refund within the next 10 business days,” they further added.

Hurricane Melissa has notably affected several businesses across Jamaica that not only includes hotels and resorts but Hospitals, supermarkets, small shops and more. While a complete total of damage is yet to be analysed, government and relief authorities have been working hard across some of the hard-hit parishes to recover and rebuild Jamaica from scratch.