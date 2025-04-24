Pahalgam Terror attack: Caribbean leaders unite in solidarity with India

The April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, claimed 28 lives, marking the deadliest assault in India since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-04-24 09:34:30

Caribbean Leaders condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack.

The Heaven on Earth, Kashmir, India experienced a tragic incident on 22nd April, 2025 as four armed militants opened fire on a group of largely Inidian tourists. The attack took place in broad daylight when tourists were visiting and enjoying their time in lush green valleys of Baisaran Meadows near Pahalgam.  

The India administered Kashmir saw 26 people killing that day which marked one of the biggest terrorist attacks in the country since 2019, Pulwama attack. Along with World, the Caribbean leaders have extended their condolences to the families of the victims and Indian government, their diplomatic partner, PM Narendra Modi through social media and raised concerns for international conflicts based on religion.  

The reports indicate, the attackers are identified as the members of the Kashmir Resistance, a terrorist organisation in India. While attacking they asked the tourists about their religion and asked them to recite Islamic verses before shooting them in front of their families. 

Prime Minister of Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit shared his condolences through X where he called the attack heinous and cowardly.  

I strongly condemn the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. Dominica extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and we stand in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the people of India in their fight against terrorism,” he wrote. 

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew also shared his condolences and he referred this heinous attack as a ‘Senseless act of Violence.’ 

Saint Kitts and Nevis joins the international community in denouncing the senseless act of violence and mourns the lives lost as a result of the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India. We stand in full solidarity with the Government and people of India during this time of sorrow,” he wrote on X.  

Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley also shared her heartfelt condolence and affirmed that CARICOM and Barbados stands with the families of the victims and prays for the recovery of the injured. She further emphasized that Barbados and CARICOM stands in solidarity with India.  

Notably, after this attack, India has received international attention as it highlights the deep-rooted sectarian tensions and the vulnerability of civilian tourists in conflict zones. This event is a warning to all the nations that prioritize both tourism and religion freedom to implement stricter security measures. 

