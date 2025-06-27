Supreme Court orders Jamaica to pay $120M for 50-Year unlawful detention of mentally ill man

Jamaica: The Supreme Court has ordered the Government of Jamaica to pay $120 million in damages to George WIlliams, a mentally ill man who was held in custody for 50 years or what is said to be his entire working life without a trial.

The breakdown of the damages includes $78.6 million for compensatory damages and $42 million for vindicatory damages. This was announced through a judgement passed on Thursday in response to lawsuit filed by William’s attorney John Clarke.

Supreme Court Judge Sonya Wint-Blair declared in her ruling that William’s right to have a independent and fair hearing were breached by the state bodies. She further added the authorities failed to conduct regular checks on whether his mental condition has improved over time to stand fit during his trial.

The Jamaican government has notably offered to pay Williams $6 million, but this was rejected by his family.

William was taken into custody on 29th December 1970 and was charged with murder of Ian Laurie. He was committed on July 21 in the same year but held under the court’s pleasure as he was declared unfit to enter plea due to his mental illness.

In response to Williams’ case, social media has burst with locals supporting the victim and showing their support to him.

A user on social media wrote, “That man looks like he’s still in a shock state of mind, He’s out to a place that he doesn’t have any knowledge about, the present times we are living in. It will definitely take quite a time for him to adjust.”

Another user named Kerene Williams wrote, “Of what use is this money going to be to him when he basically spent half of his life behind bars.”

“How the prison authority allowed that to happen they don't keep a record of a person when convicted and sent there and when he supposed to be released,” wrote Arnold Linton on Facebook.