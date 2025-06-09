Tropical Storm Barbara forms off Mexico, expected to strengthen into Hurricane by Monday

The authorities have stated, however, that the tropical storm does not pose any direct threat to land and will only cause disturbances in nearby areas, including parts of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Barbara has formed off the southwestern coast of Mexico and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday, the National Hurricane Center for the Pacific region stated. The official update released just hours before by the NHC claims that the storm is ‘Expected to become a hurricane on Monday.’

The authorities have stated that the tropical storm does not pose any direct threat to land and will only cause climatic disturbances in the nearest areas associated including parts of Mexico. Barbara also does not have any direct threat to countries in the Caribbean region or the northern America yet.

As per the details shared by the NHC the tropical storm is expected to travel westwards towards the Pacific Ocean. The tropical depression is located at about 205 miles (325 kilometres) southwest of the touristic port of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 60mph and has been moving with a speed of 12 mph.

As of now, no coastal watches or warnings have been issued in response to this tropical depression. The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it is expected to move north-west for two more days.

The tropical storm notably formed earlier on Sunday, and it is expected that over the coming days the tropical disturbance could bring rainfall of up to 2 to 4 inches in parts of Mexico and may cause flooding and mudslides.

The storm is also expected to generate sea swells along with life threatening surf and rip currents which could affect those residing near the coast.

Apart from Barbara, another tropical storm named Cosme has been developing in the west. The National Hurricane Centre has notably said that Cosme has strengthened, and it is expected to strengthen more on Monday.

The hurricane season this year is expected to be above average as stated by the national hurricane centre. The season this year also had a disastrous start, as Guyana faced massive damage from a tropical storm that struck the country with the start of hurricane season.