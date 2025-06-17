PM Terrance Drew meets Nigerian Delegation to review success of Afri-Caribbean Cultural Exchange

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Creative Economy Samal Duggins, who joined the Prime Minister in expressing heartfelt gratitude to the visiting officials.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew held a meeting with the Nigerian Delegation on 16th June to receive a comprehensive update on the success and the impactful outcomes of the inaugural Afri-Caribbean Cultural Exchange Initiative.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Creative Economy, Samal Duggins who along with the Prime Minister expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the visiting officials. The Prime Minister notably lauded the officials for their enthusiastic embrace of the rich culture of St Kitts and Nevis and also showcasing the Nigerian culture for the people of the twin island.

The Afri-Caribbean initiative was notably inaugurated on 13th July by the Minister Samal Duggins. The cultural exchange initiative lasted for three days till 16th June and acted as a historic event which turned extremely successfully in terms of deepening cultural, historic and diplomatic ties between Africa and the wider Caribbean.

During the three-day event several activities and events took place to strengthen ties between the two nations. On the inauguration ceremony, which was held under the theme, ‘Two nations, One Rhythm: Building Futures, Bridging Cultures’ was an exciting display of the culture of the two nations. The event hosted by the Minister Samal Duggins was also attended by the Prime Minister.

On the same day in the night, a internationally friendly football match was played at the Samuel Williams Sporting complex in Verchilds. The match was played between two teams one selected by the SKN representative and other representing Nigeria. The match was won with 1-0 victory by the SKN team.

Minister Duggins in response to this event said, “the real win was the unity, diplomacy, and pride ignited on that rural field.”

He further added that the event was an exciting display of pulsating drummers and electrifying performances by Nigeria’s cultural troupe and artists who set the entertainment levels high across the island.

On Saturday, an Agri an MSME workshop was held where both the Nigerian and SKN representatives shared their vision to success and dived deep into discussions over development of Value chain, e-commerce, agri-tech, and innovation.

The session also discussed sustainable practices, growth strategies and the vital role that agribusiness and entrepreneurship play in food security, funding access and economic empowerment.