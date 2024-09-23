Experience serene beauty of Dominica with Jungle Bay’s adventure package

The Adventure Wellness Package is the resort’s signature package offering an inclusive experience with various activities, and exposure to natural practices providing an unbeatable value for money.

Dominica: Visitors aiming to escape the fast-paced urban lifestyle, can now opt for the Adventure Wellness Package offered by the Jungle Bay Resort in Soufriere, Dominica. This resort, set on the Nature Island, is well designed to provide the guests with a nature driven peaceful experience.

The Adventure Wellness Package is the resort’s signature package offering an inclusive experience with various activities, and exposure to natural practices providing an unbeatable value for money.

Under this package, the visitors are provided a special pickup and drop service from the airport or ferry terminals. The visitors upon arrival will experience luxury through their accommodation at the Private Luxurious Eco Villas.

These villas are built amid the beautiful forests and offer a distinct experience to the attendees, of the island’s scenic views. As part of their effort to promote nature, the resort only offers meals cooked out of organic ingredients with special tropical juices which all are freshly squeezed.

During their stay at the resort, visitors also get a chance to experience the beautiful herbal tea, explore widespread organic gardens, and a sneak peek into the cultural cooking techniques. These exposures to new practices set the tone for calmness and peace.

Several other activities, including a visit to hidden waterfalls, snorkeling at the famous Champagne Reef, Kayaking, and hiking, further elevate the visitor experience.

Apart from all these activities and explorations, facilities including Spa Treatment, and yoga sessions also aid in rejuvenating the soul of tourists, providing them with an enthralling natural experience like no other.

The Jungle Bay resort has notably been set to promote biodiversity and organic practices of living. It has been designed to contribute to the conservation of the distinct flora and fauna of Dominica providing them with minimal disturbances.

The resort has been an active member in supporting social programs and raising concerns among Dominicans to protect their mother nature. The resort is also certified for providing the highest level of sustainable and quality tourism aligning perfectly with Dominica’s Nature Island Standards of Excellence (NISE).

Notably, an experience at the nature’s resort is a once in a lifetime opportunity to immerse yourself in the serene beauty of Dominica. This adventure package has a starting cost of $381 for a stay of one night, however the costs may vary with added facilities.

In order to schedule their visits in advance, the visitors can visit the official site of the resort or contact them at info@junglebaydominica.com or give a missed call at +1-767-235-0025 between 8:00 am to 8:00 pm according to Atlantic Time Zone.