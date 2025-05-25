LIAT20 to begin flights to Montego Bay, boosting Caribbean connectivity

Jamaica: LIAT20 announced its plan to launch the services to Montego Bay, Jamaica, starting from July 11, 2025. The Antigua based Airline also reported that this move will help in their growth plan for better regional travel and in enhancing same day connectivity of the Caribbean passengers.

The new route will see Antigua’s connection to Montego Bay through Kingston. Services will start from VC Bird International Airport in Antigua and will travel to Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, from where it will stop en route to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.

This service will run 3 days a week on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Return flights from Montego Bay to Kingston and to Antigua will be operated on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

LIAT20 stated that this route is designed for both business and leisure travelers. As per the schedule put out by the airline, travelers will have same day connections to other Caribbean destinations.

Flight Schedule and Route Details

From Antigua, the flight heads to Kingston then on to Montego Bay. This will be in the middle of the week and at the weekend which is a great time for vacation and regional business. On return, the flight will leave from Montego Bay which also includes a stop at Kingston before getting to Antigua.

Also, LIAT20 stated that the airline is putting in place the services to improve travel between Caribbean islands to make travel between Caribbean islands faster, easier and more reliable. Moreover, Officials reported that some measures are taken to reduce overnight layovers and long wait times by improving scheduling and adding more routes.

By adding to its route list which includes Montego Bay, LIAT20 is putting together a regional network of routes aimed at bringing Caribbean countries closer through faster and more convenient travel.