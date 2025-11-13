PM Drew leads Delegation to Taiwan to enhance Bilateral Cooperation  

PM Drew landed in Taiwan yesterday for an official visit, emphasizing that each trip reinforces the shared purpose between the two countries.

PM Drew landed in Taiwan yesterday and will be staying in the country for the upcoming week. While emphasizing on his official visit, Dr Drew emphasized that each visit reminds him of a purpose between the two countries.

"Each visit reminds me of the trust, friendship, and shared purpose that define the bond between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan,” he said.

Upon arrival the Prime Minister was welcomed by officials from Taiwan including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lin Chia-Lung. Prime Minister Terrance Drew upon landing expressed his gratitude for arriving back in the country stating, “It's a great pleasure to return once again to the beautiful Republic of China (Taiwan).”

He added that every visit to Taiwan feels both familiar and inspiring highlighting the 42 years of togetherness and partnerships.

“Taiwan was the first nation to stand with us following our Independence, and through the decades, this partnership has matured into one of genuine trust, respect, and shared purpose,” Dr Drew said.

He added that St Kitts and Nevis continues to draw inspiration from Taiwan’s accomplishments and remains committed to advancing in cooperation. Dr Drew while sharing the experience from his previous visits said that he has always left with a deep appreciation for Taiwan’s remarkable achievements in technology, innovation, science and education.

“Each engagement provides us, as a young and ambitious nation, with an opportunity to learn, grow, and explore new ways to advance our own development,” Dr Drew added.

He ended his short address by affirming that St Kitts and Nevis remains committed to support Taiwan and to ensure that the partnership between the two nations remains one focused on development and innovation for both the countries.