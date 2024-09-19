Old Hotel tumbles over a house in Bahamas

The family was said to be out for work when the disaster occurred. Christine Bastian Cunningham, one of the residents of the house, stated that she was out to get some things and when she came back the building fell on her sight.

Bahamas: An old hotel named Reinhard collapsed over a residential building in the Bahamas on Monday. This disaster left the family in shock and destroyed their memories which had been cherished for almost four generations in the house.

The family was said to be out for work when the disaster occurred. Christine Bastian Cunningham, one of the residents of the house, stated that she was out to get some things and when she came back the building fell on her sight.

“All I hear is swoosh and dash, All I see is smoke,” she said.

The owners of the house said that the building was left like this for a long time and it seemed that it would be collapsing soon.

“It was a life threatening us even though it wasn't close. But we still ran because, you know, a building coming down. I mean, what would you do?” they said.

Notably, the residents were seen praying to God for protecting them from this incident. One of the ladies present at the site said that she is thankful to the god for sparing her nephews who currently reside in the house.

She added that they are lucky that the incident didn’t occur at night as they also reside on that side of the house, which severely got destroyed.

Notably, the damaged home was a Victorian style house which was held by them from last 4 generations. This generational home led them to create several memories which made it emotional to them for leaving the property.

Following this incident, the owner of the building has decided to compensate the residents of the house with a new place to live. However, social media users are stating their concerns citing the residents as lucky because no one got hurt.

One of the users named Andrew Juju said, “People saying God ain't real y'all got to be joking. everyone was out of the house when this occurred Jehovah God is an awesome God all praises be to the most high you could only imagine dread.”

While the other part of the audience states that the owner of the building and the authorities are accountable for the incident.

One user said, “The authority should have evaluated this derelict property and called on the owners to demolish it a long time ago.”

While another user wrote, “The owner of the building should have rebuilt this. No excuse and if you can’t upkeep the place should have sold it. Thank GOD nobody got hurt. A shame something historically like this has to got damaged beyond repair.”