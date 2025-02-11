Windy Days predicted for Dominica due to high-pressure

Roseau, Dominica: The windy days have been predicted for the upcoming days in Dominica as the high-pressure system is likely to impact the surroundings. Breezy to windy conditions are expected for this week due to the cloudy skies and the prevalence of light to moderate showers are also likely to happen.

As per the met department, the patches of low-level clouds will develop and move through Dominica. Due to these conditions, the sea level has been deteriorating with waves forming to impact the surroundings of the country.

The norther, eastern and southern coasts of the country will be affected by the waves that will be generated through the patches of low-level clouds. As per the met department, the waves will touch their peak of 12 feet and by Thursday, it will remain high into the weekend that is likely to happen in the upcoming days.

On Tuesday afternoon, the weather is likely to remain partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with some breezy conditions. It will also feature a few showers due to a high-pressure system that is expected to be developed with maximum temperature and higher gusts. The western coast will also see waves that will reach 7 feet from Wednesday with chances of partly cloudy to cloudy conditions.

The weather conditions noted that the scattered showers will impact the area from 6 pm to 6 am with the waves that will move through 2.0 to 3.0 m. The conditions are normal at some areas, but it could have tough impact on the things that are low-lying and have low threat due to unforeseen conditions.

The conditions of the seas will swell up to 10 feet in open water from Tuesday on the northern, eastern and southern coast. The met department noted that these swells can be increased to 12 feet by Wednesday, and it will continue through this weekend which is not even close to the conditions such as partly cloudy or other wavy conditions.