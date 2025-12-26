Three cruise ships bring nearly 7,000 passengers to St Kitts

The arrival of the three vessels brought the total number of cruise passengers for the week to more than 32,000 from 16 ships.

Cruise ships docked at Port Zante as thousands of passengers arrived in St Kitts for the Christmas holiday week.

St Kitts and Nevis: Three cruise ships including Norwegian Epic, the Norwegian Sky and the Spirit of Adventure, with a combined total of 6,955 passengers docked in St. Kitts on Saturday.

The Norwegian Epic arrived from St. Lucia with 4,566 passengers and later sailed for San Juan, Puerto Rico. Some 1,460 passengers were onboard the Norwegian Sky which came from St. Maarten and sailed for Road Town, Tortola.

The third ship, Spirit of Adventure, a boutique ship which offers services inclusive luxury cruises sailing directly from the United Kingdom, had onboard 929 passengers. It arrived from Road Town, Tortola and sailed for Martinique.

The visit of the 6,955 passengers takes the number of cruise passengers for this week to 32,357 from 16 ships.

Meanwhile, two cruise ships including the Costa Fascinosa and the Marella Discovery, began the parade of ships to St. Kitts on Sunday. It is the start of this year's Christmas Week and it will see some 22 ships, most will dock at Port Zante.

Some 3,533 passengers were on the Costa Fascinosa, which arrived from St Maarten and departed early in the afternoon for Santo Domingo. The Marella Discovery had 1,808 passengers. Its next port of call is St. John's, Antigua due to which most of the 5,342 passengers came ashore.

Ships that are scheduled to dock this week include the Enchanted Princess, Valiant Lady, AIDAsol, Ariva, MSC Davina, Celebrity Apex, Mein Schiff 2, Allure of the Seas, Seven Seas Grandeur, Seaborne Ovation, Coral Princess, Wind Surf, Costa Pacifica, Queen Mary, Silver Dawn, Norwegian Sky and Fascinosa.

On Thursday, December 25th, St Kitts see scores of cruise passengers attend church services on Christmas Day. The following day which is known as Boxing Day - J'ouvert in St. Kitts, will attract hundreds of cruise passengers as the bands make their way around Basseterre.