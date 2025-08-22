Jamaica: Giovannie Skeen arrested for election threats if PNP loses

The arrest comes after Giovannie Skeen was seen making violent threats in a viral video which was brought to attention to the local police.

Jamaica: A man named Giovannie Skeen has been arrested by the Jamaican police in charges for threatening violence if PNP candidate doesn’t win the general elections on September 2025. The man has been identified as a clothes vendor in the Marlborough district in Balaclava, St Elizabeth, Jamaica well known with the name ‘Mother Love’.

The arrest comes after Giovannie Skeen was seen making violent threats in a viral video which was brought to attention to the local police. The man was seen recording in the video that if in his constituency PNP doesn’t secure a win in the upcoming general elections, he would cause violence in his area.

The video was posted on his TikTok page where he stated, “If we no win, we go turn the world inna Haiti, pure big Matic and rifle and me wi murder people fi me party.”

In response, the police officials launched a targeted operation in the Balaclava community, where Skeen was seen and detained on Wednesday. He was also charged with the use of audiovisual communication to promote violence.

Netizens on social media are also going crazy over the video sharing their views and opinions.

A user named Carmen Locke wrote on Facebook, “As my grandmother used to say it’s not what you eat defines is what you said because after watching that video I saw another one he did claiming that he didn’t meant any harm or wasn’t going to cause any disturbance. People must think first before they say anything that will be against them because to what allegedly going on in Haiti what he said is very disturbing to society.”

Another user named Chin Tammy wrote, “And even when he came apologizing he was still saying stupidness. His head not 100 but still he knows better.”

“The man carried the bride flowers on his wedding day and wears his mother's dress outside and you take what he allegedly said seriously,” stated another user.