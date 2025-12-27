2025 remains a year of determined effort and steady progress for Dominica: PM Skerrit

He highlighted decisive government actions, including a revised minimum wage and the removal of VAT and customs duties on essential food items to ease the burden on households.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended greetings on Christmas occasion to the citizens of Dominica and beyond. Speaking on December 25, 2025, PM Skerrit called 2025 “a year of determined effort, steady progress and meaningful achievements” as the world is about to enter into 2026.

He shed light on the steps taken by the government over the years and noted that they took decisive action to protect working families through the implementation of a revised minimum wage. Further, the VAT and other custom duties on essential food items have also been removed to put real relief into the pockets of households across Dominica.

PM Skerrit outlined that investment has also been made to construct new homes, roads, bridges, modernisation of the schools and health services across the island. The continued advancement of the International Airport Project has remained one of the great infrastructural projects of the government.

Talking about Christmas, PM Skerrit said that this is the time to pause, reflect and reconnect with the values of love, compassion and unity. “May we continue to look out for our neighbours, extend kindness to those in need and find joy in the simple blessings which surround us.”

Beyond this, the fisheries industry has also seen development in 2025, as PM Skerrit noted that the investment in the agricultural department provided a boost to local production, farmers and fisherfolk. PM Skerrit extended gratitude to the farmers, fisherfolk, public servants, healthcare workers, educators and police officers for their work throughout the year.

“I extend special appreciation to our young people. You are the custodians of our nation’s future. This Government remains committed to creating opportunities for you through education, skills training, entrepreneurship and meaningful employment so that you can thrive right here at home.”

Plans for 2026

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also outlined his vision and plan for the upcoming year and added that the coming year will bring continued investments, further reforms and renewed focus on improving the quality of life for all Dominicans.

He said that this is the time to renew faith in themselves and in the country, aiming to strengthen the bonds that unite them and enhance their works. PM Skerrit further extended wishes to the people and citizens of Dominica for Christmas and the New Year.

He hoped for the best for the country and said that there will be challenges, but the significant part is to face them together, united, resilient and confident in their shared destiny.