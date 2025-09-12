Trinidad: Young Police officer shot dead in fatal shooting at Kent House 

The Minister shared that, according to preliminary reports, Officer Charles had just finished his shift outside the office and was about to leave when the incident occurred.

Trinidad and Tobago: Young Police constable Jamal Charles, who just joined the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) six months ago, was fatally shot at Kent House on Thursday, September 11th, 2025. The Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, Khadijah Ameen confirmed the incident through an official release and a voice note.

As per the details shared by the Minister, and through preliminary reports, it is being said that officer Charles had just completed his shift outside the Minister’s office and was about to leave the compound when the unfortunate incident took place.

Investigations revealed that three Special Reserve Police (SRP) officers who graduated in March gathered inside guard booth at the ministry’s back entrance during their shift.

For nearly 20 minutes, they reportedly played with their service pistols, a hazardous habit that one of them admitted was ‘routine’. The game turned deadly when one officer, while jokingly pointed his weapon at PC Charles and accidentally discharged a shot to Charles on his face.

Another officer who witnessed the act stated that the weapon was aimed just before the short was fired. The officer responsible for the shooting was then seen overwhelmed with shock and grief. He was also sent to hospital treatment and is being held under police guard.

In response Minister Ameen extended her heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of officer Charles. Ameen in her voice note stated that she has talked with the Minister of homeland Security, Roger Alexander who has assured that a full investigation will be carried out to conclude the results of the incident and make arrests. Minister Ameen also emphasized the importance of allowing the investigative process to take its course, while urging locals to stay away from any sorts of speculations.

While a thorough investigation is being conducted over this case, Associates Times will continue providing updates as any new developments take place.