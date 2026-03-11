interCaribbean launches new route connecting Trinidad and Barbados

The service marks an important step in the airline’s Caribbean network expansion, with the inaugural flight to Trinidad operated by an Embraer ERJ145 offering four weekly services between the destinations.

interCaribbean Airways has officially launched its first flight to Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday night which landed at Piarco International Airport and was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute. The flight was historic as it was operated by an all female crew, marking the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The service plays an important role in the airline’s future as it has expanded its network across the Caribbean. The first flight landed in Trinidad using an Embraer ERJ145 and it will be providing four times weekly service between the two destinations. Captain Laurie Cheminade and First Officer Xing Zhang served as the flight crew and Trina Clarke was handling the flight as attendant.

Captain Cheminade mentioned that the all female crew highlighted the progress made by women in the aviation industry. She explained that over the last few years she often saw herself as one of the only female pilots in the region but also observed an increasing number of women in aviation steadily growing over time. The captain added this will inspire the next generation, including her own daughters, to pursue their dreams without any limitations.

According to Lyndon Gardiner, the Chairman of the interCaribbean Airways, the initiative to have an all-female crew for the inaugural flight was intentional to align the historic flight with the celebration of International Women’s Day.

Additionally, Gardiner said that interCaribbean Airways further has plans to expand its airline reach into South America and Latin America. He added that the airline wants to use the newly acquired Embraer E170 more effectively in operating longer and faster routes and strengthening travel connections between the Caribbean and neighbouring regions.

The addition of Port of Spain in the airline’s network reflects the interCaribbean Airways future oriented strategy in enhancing regional connectivity. The development is also expected to support tourism and travel across the Caribbean.

Gardiner’s has had a long journey in aviation as it began in 1991 with a small charter operation using a single-engine aircraft. Over time his small and modest venture turned into Caribbean’s largest privately owned airline providing 24 destinations across the region.