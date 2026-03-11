Four men charged after 2,000lbs of ganja seized in joint police–military operation in Jamaica

Authorities say the men were intercepted in a canoe off Alligator Pond in St Elizabeth, where officers discovered knitted bags containing compressed ganja worth an estimated J$15.1m.

In a joint police/military operation in Alligator Pond, St. Elizabeth, four men have been formally charged on Tuesday, March 3. The four men were carrying over 2,000 pounds of ganja, which was seized by the authorities.

This operation was conducted by an integrated approach between the Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division (FNID) and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard.

The name of the four men arrested are as follows:

Paul Stanley, 57, of Rocky Point, Clarendon Omar Nard, 40, of West End, Rocky Point, Clarendon Achiema Mckoy, 37, of Braes River, St. Elizabeth Carl Manderson, 35, of Half Moon Bay, Hellshire, St. Catherine

These individuals have been charged with the Possession of Ganja. They have been involved in dealing in Ganja along with trafficking the same. Some preparatory steps have been taken by the men in order to export Ganja.

The charges mentioned above have been confirmed by the Acting Director of the FNID, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sheldon Coulson. Further investigation is undergoing in regards to the seizure.

According to the reports, the Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division (FNID) and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard intercepted a canoe around 12:07 a.m. The canoe consisted of four men onboard, in the waters near Alligator Pond, St. Elizabeth.

The Police and military forces together searched the vessel thoroughly. They found numerous knitted bags in the vessel. The bags contained compressed ganja. The illicit drug found has an estimated street value of Jamaican Dollar 15.1 million.

The Acting Director of FNID, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sheldon Coulson appreciated the collaboration between the JCF and the military. This collaborative effort turned into an advantageous position for the forces as they continue to capture any illicit activities happening on Jamaican soil.

Sheldon Coulson further added that this successful operation demonstrates the effectiveness of the partnership between the FNID and the JDF Coast Guard in disrupting narcotics trafficking networks. Especially those activities that attempt to use Jamaica’s territorial waters for illegal gain.

He added that the investigations are going on regarding the 2,000 pounds of ganja seized by the police and military forces.