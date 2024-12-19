New route launched between Guyana and Toronto by Air Canada

Air Canada will use four different aircraft such as Airbus A220, Boeing 787-10, Boeing 737 MAX, and the A321 neo XLR for the operations of the direct service of the flights between the two countries.

Guyana: A new route between Guyana and Toronto has been launched by Air Canada with an introduction of non-stop service. Aiming to enhance their footprints, the service will be operated to cater to the needs of the passengers and increase the revenue for the airline and the countries.

Air Canada will use four different aircraft such as Airbus A220, Boeing 787-10, Boeing 737 MAX, and the A321 neo XLR for the operations of the direct service of the flights between the two countries. It will also capitalize on the economic growth of the countries, enhancing their gateway to foreign lands.

The aircraft are also subsidized by Air Canada Rouge as these are significant for the increasing capacity and seats between Guyana and Toronto. The revenue will also record a significant growth of 7 to 8% with an increase of 5 to 6% in the capacity of Air Canada flights. The airline has been looking for ways of increasing their footprints in several new destinations in the coming years.

Air Canada has been working on the diversification of the market with the help of the launch of the service into the markets such as Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver with strategic distribution in the capacity.

Notably, the capacity will be distributed 21% for domestic routes, 34% for the Atlantic routes, 16% for the Pacific and 10% for Latin American and the Caribbean. It will also prioritize their expansion strategy in Latin America with the launch of new routes in the Caribbean region and eight other new destinations.

Air Canada has also been planning to commence their flights to Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza which is in Brazil with the intend to cater to the need of the tourists that are from Canada and other regions.

They are also working for their goals of achieving 30 billion Canadian dollars so that they could increase their annual revenue. It is also aimed at enhancing profit by 2030.