Caribbean Airlines adds 4x weekly flights to Martinique and Guadeloupe

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines will fly 4x times weekly to Martinique and Guadeloupe from Trinidad and Tobago in December 2024. Under the “Welcome Home to the French Caribbean,” the airline will enhance its connectivity between the French, Spanish, Dutch and English islands with the service.

The service from Trinidad and Tobago to Martinique will commence on December 3, 2024, providing flights on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It is followed by the service to Guadeloupe which will commence on December 7, 2024, providing flights on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. On the Martinique route, two services will be available non-stop and direct, while other two will feature one stop in Barbados.

Service to Guadeloupe will also feature three stops in Saint Lucia, Dominica and Barbados for their four days services. The schedule of both the flight services have been unveiled by the Caribbean Airlines.

Martinique Flight Schedule

On Friday and Sunday, the service between Trinidad and Martinique will be provided by BW274 as the arrival flight and BW275 as the return flight. On Tuesday, BW276 will operate on the direct service from Trinidad to Martinique, while the return flight BW277 will operate from Martinique to Barbados and then to Trinidad.

On Saturday, BW278 will provide service from Trinidad to Barbados and then to Martinique and the return flight BW279 will provide direct service from Martinique to Trinidad.

The departure and the arrival time of the flight will vary between 3:05 pm to 8:00 pm.

Guadeloupe Flight Schedule

On Thursday and Saturday, the service of the flights of Caribbean Airlines will be operated:

BW 282 will fly from Trinidad to Saint Lucia to Dominica and then to Guadeloupe, while the return flight BW283 will fly from Guadeloupe to Dominica to Saint Lucia to Trinidad.

On Sunday, BW284 will feature the route from Trinidad to Barbados to Guadeloupe, while the return flight BW285 will feature the route from Guadeloupe to Barbados to Trinidad.

BW286 will be operated from Trinidad to Barbados to Guadeloupe and BW287 will be operated from Guadeloupe to Barbados to Trinidad on Wednesday. The flights will depart at 9:40 am and will arrive at 1:40 am next day.

The sale on the tickets of Caribbean Airlines has also been announced, stating that the sale has begun on October 1, 2024. The customers are allowed to book their flights through Caribbean Airlines call centre or by vising any of the airline’s City Ticket Offices.