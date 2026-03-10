Canadian Fugitive Debbie Sue Jones deported from Jamaica after second-degree murder charge

Debbie Sue Jones was put behind bars by the operatives from the Jamaican Fugitive Apprehension Team (JFAT) within the specialized Investigation Branch (SIB).

Debbie Sue Jones is a 43 year old fugitive, who fled from Canada to Jamaica after committing a crime and was deported back to Canada on March 9th, 2026 by the Jamaican forces.

The absconder, who was of Canadian origin was eagerly wanted by the Toronto Police for a second degree murder.

According to the reports as on September 30th, 2024, Debbie Sue Jones along with another assailant allegedly shot and killed a 42 year old man in Toronto, Canada. After committing this crime, Debbie Sue Jones fled to Jamaica to evade any kind of prosecution.

Debbie Sue Jones was put behind the bars by the operatives from the Jamaican Fugitive Apprehension Team (JFAT) within the specialized Investigation Branch (SIB). This task was undertaken on Monday, January 19th, 2026. With this, Sue Jones was subsequently waived her rights to an extradition hearing. Sue Jones was officially handed over to the Law Enforcement Officials from Canada by the Jamaican Police Force at the Norman Manley International airport on Friday, March 6th, 2026.

Superintendent of Police Oral Henry, of the Specialized Investigation Branch, said that Jamaica will not provide a safe harbour for persons evading justice in their jurisdictions. With this he wants to make clear that Jamaica will not tolerate any kind of criminal choosing their vicinity as a way to escape prosecution.

The Superintendent also mentioned that the island should not be seen as a sanctuary for those seeking to evade prosecution in any other country. He said that Jamaican forces and investigators will continue to pursue alleged offenders with all the available resources at their disposal. They are committed to maintain the integrity of their brothers with the support of their international partners.

The people of Jamaica are pleased with this active initiative taken by the Jamaican Constabulary Forces against an absconder. Many people have also commented on the Jamaican Constabulary Force’s post about this achievement. Mary J Hentley said, “Job well done. Family can rest now”, this signifies how much concerned the Jamaicans were. This suggests such incidents also impact the locals in a significant way.