Government signs contract for roof renovation at Arawak House of Culture in Dominica

Roseau, Dominica: The Government of Dominica on Tuesday, 7th Jan 2025 signed a contract with a private organisation named Caribbean Building Specialities Ltd in order to renovate the roof of the landmark Arawak House of Culture.

The contract was valued at Eastern Caribbean $113,000 and was signed by Gloria Joseph who is currently serving as the Acting President Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Community Development and Kamlesh Sharma, Director of the company.

Renovations and upgrades completed so far by the Dominican Government at the site

The property was damaged after Hurricane Maria struck the island nation in September 2017. After the destruction, the administration took the matter into their hands and made investments to upgrade and restore the landmark theatre. The Arawak House of Culture got an investment of EC$ 736,000 for upgradation that included installation of air conditioning, electrical systems, and sound equipment for tiling, plumbing and painting among other enhancements.

As of now, the current contract specifies that the roof of the renowned theatre will be waterproofed to restrict any water leaking and other damages to the building in the long run. This will give the final touch to the completion of interior works of the building.

Arawak House of Culture to be renamed

During a radio interview on January 8, 2025, Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit stated that the name of the building would be changed possibly from the current ‘Arawak House of Culture’ to a name of a prominent cultural personality of the country.

“As of now everything is in place, funding, contracts, to effect the final improvements of the Arawak, and once we do it - and I have to speak to the family before the Arawak House of Culture will be renamed after our cultural icon”, he said.

As per sources, the funds for the renovation of the roof has been allotted to the Dominican Government by the Ambassador of People Republic of China, Chu Maoming.