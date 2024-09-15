Kaitlynn Wilson to represent St Kitts and Nevis at Haynes Smith Talented Teen Pageant

Wilson is the reigning Republic Bank Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis and she was crowned last year in December.

St Kitts and Nevis: Kaitlynn Wilson is all set to represent the twin island nation of St Kitts and Nevis at the Haynes Smith Talented Teen Pageant set for December 30th at British Virgin Islands.

Wilson is the reigning Republic Bank Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis and she was crowned last year in December. The charming queen is a Basseterre high school student and has a deep-rooted passion for dance, acting, and gymnastics.

She exhibits an alluring grace and charm, and with her captivating answers, she emerges as the best contender to perform at the 42nd anniversary of the event.

Kaitlynn Wilson traveled to Texas in 2022 to train intensively with the Texas Circus and Aerial, where she mastered the trapeze and perfected intricate aerial hoop skills. This event was an important step toward her goal of becoming a professional dancer and aerialist. She is a dancer and aerialist for Poise SKN.

The highly anticipated Pageant competition has been conducted on the island of St Kitts and Nevis every year, however, the event this year has taken a leap as it will be among various islands between Caribbean regions from this year ahead.

This initiative has been taken to foster better relations with other regions to enhance connectivity and promote diverse talent across all of them. With this new start, the event will commence this year in the British Virgin Islands.

The participants from all across the Caribbean will arrive in Tortola a few days prior to the event, where they will stay at the Maria’s by the Sea Hotel Road Town.

The Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant was established in 1979 and since then it has been providing a platform for young Caribbean women to speak up and share their talent among others.

The event includes several planned series of events including Dance performances, Theatrical arts, displaying cultural heritage, quiz competitions, and many more which provide the audience with an outstanding experience.

According to the authorities, the Haynes Smith Talented Teen Pageant is a platform for young talent to move ahead and mark their way to further global pageantries including Miss World and Miss Universe.