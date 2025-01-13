PM Dickon Mitchell meets Grenadian diaspora in China

PM Dickon Mitchell is in the Asian nation to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Grenada's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell on Sunday, January 13, 2025, met students from his country and other members of the Grenadian diaspora in China where he reached on January 11 for a week-long official visit.

The Grenadian leader is in the Asian nation to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Grenada and China resumed their diplomatic ties in January 2005 after a gap of 16 years after the Caribbean nation ended ties with Taiwan.

Speaking about his meeting with the Grenadian diaspora members at the country’s embassy in Beijing, Mitchell said, “At our visit to the Grenadian embassy in China, I had the opportunity to meet with Grenadian students currently studying there, along with dedicated members of our Diaspora who actively support the embassy.”

PM Mitchell impressed by students’ insightful questions

The PM said he and his team of delegates that included Foreign Minister Joseph Andall, Economic Development Minister Lennox Andrews, and Senator Salim Rahaman, among others, shared words of encouragement with the students during the talks. The prime minister said he was particularly impressed by the students’ insightful questions about how they can contribute to Grenada’s development after returning home.

“It was an inspiring exchange, reaffirming that the spirit of service and patriotism among our young people remains strong,” Mitchell said, adding, “We look forward to their contributions as they apply their knowledge to build a brighter Grenada.”

The prime minister and other members of the Grenadian delegation had personal interactions with the students and other members of the diaspora. They also posed for group photographs and with individuals.

People also reacted to photographs of PM Mitchell and other Grenadian officials interacting with the students in China on social media platforms. One said, “Very nice honorable prime minister Dickon Mitchell, that’s wonderful to see you meet with our Grenadian students while there.”

Another commented, “Very nice our future will be bright with the young minds coming up, they will help in shaping our country for the good of our nation and its people.”

Among various other sectors, Grenada and China share close ties in education. Every year, China offers several opportunities of both short-term training and scholarships to students from the Caribbean nation.

PM Mitchell meets Chinese President Xi Jinping

On Monday, January 13, Mitchell met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing where the latter said his country is ready to deepen its broad comprehensive partnership with countries from the Caribbean region.

China’s official news agency Xinhua quoted the visiting leader as saying that Grenada has made significant gains from its ties with China and aims to strengthen cooperation with the Asian giant more.

Mitchell also expressed condolences to Beijing and the people of China over the recent earthquake in Dingri County in the Xizang Autonomous Region in which many people were killed. Xi appreciated the PM’s gesture.

The Chinese president said both nations should come up with a new blueprint for the long-term and high-level development of bilateral ties. He added that two-way ties between Beijing and St. George’s have seen successful growth in the last 20 years.

PM Mitchell also said that Grenada firmly abided by the ‘one China’ principle. Grenada and China had established diplomatic relations in 1985 but they were severed in 1989 when Grenada recognized Taiwan.

Things took a U-turn in 2005 when Grenada ended ties with Taiwan and switched diplomatic ties to China. Beijing considers Taiwan a breakaway province which will become its part one day.

The Grenadian PM is the first foreign leader President Xi has met in Beijing in 2025. His visit took place at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.