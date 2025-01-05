Shatta Wale’s YouTube streams skyrocketed after 1-minute electrifying performance in Jamaica

After performing at the historic Freedom concert, with renowned Vybz Kartel, artist Shatta Wale is receiving immense love and appreciation from the Jamaicans.

After sharing stage with Vybz Kartel, Shatta Wale’s streams on his digital platforms have increased drastically. The Ghanian musical artist, is currently trending in Jamaica, as his electrifying performance at Freedom concert left Jamaicans stunned. Netizens are now aggressively searching for the singer on socials to listen to his work, landing the artist in immense stardom.

Shatta Wale just performed for one minute on stage with Vybz Kartel, but his energetic and unique singing style even outshined Kartel in the Freedom Street concert which took place on New Year’s Eve. The artist’s most search song, which he also performed during the concert is ‘On God’ along with ‘Already’ (a collab with Beyonce) and, ‘Mansa Musa’.

According to YouTube stats, the artist is receiving major traffic on these songs from Jamaica, specifically from Montego Bay. The Jamaicans doesn’t seem to be fulfilled with the star’s performance on the night, as many are urging that he should schedule a concert again in Jamaica, which marks a great milestone in Wale’s career.

His small performance with Kartel has landed him in immense Stardom, which he himself never expected. Shatta Wale is spreading like a virus in Jamaican’s hearts as everyone from kids to adults, is cheering for his unique singing style and are calling the concert a historic night in Jamaica’s music, and Africa’s Dancehall history.

Shatta Wale has been also praised by many renowned artists including Samini, a Ghanaian musician, who wrote a heartfelt note on X, highlighting his pride, “For the culture and everything relevant to Dancehall and Jamaica. I would say super proud of SM Boss, Shatta Wale on your maiden performance in Jamaica. You stood there in the name of African Dancehall and made every dancehall artist on the continent proud. Big up World Boss, Dancehall is global. 2025 will be year of surprises.”

Jamaican musician, Spice who is also referred to as the Queen of Dancehall, said that the concert in Jamaica was one of the best shows ever in the history of Jamaican Dancehall. Whilst these reviews come from their friends in the industry, the real critics, the audience also claims the freedom concert, “The biggest” and “one to be etched in history”.

A user on social media with username Igf4436 wrote on Instagram, “Shatta Wale must have family in Jamaica, even a 15 Cousin Ghana 95% of us Jamaicans are from.”

“One of the best performances of the night”, “One of my favorite moments of the show”, “Jamaica-Ghana united”, “The merge is inevitable,” these were some of the many comments that Jamaicans made after the Vybz Kartel and Shatta Wale Collab.

Notably, the hype for Vybz Kartel performance at Freedom Street was already soaring heights among Jamaicans as he performed in Jamaica after spending 13 years in prison. However, including guest artist at the concert, specifically Shatta Wale made it a memorable night which has created history that no one expected.