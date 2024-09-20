Dominica: Diaper Donation Campaign to commence Today

This donation will be held today at the Labour House in Roseau, beginning at 3:00 PM.

Dominica: The Minister of Housing and Urban Development has initiated another event under her foundation in which ‘Diapers’ will be distributed to the mothers in recognition of the Big Belly Season.

This donation will be held today at the Labour House in Roseau from 3:00 pm where the distribution will be made to those in need.

Minister Melissa while sharing the update on her social media wrote, “It's big belly season! Welcome to the world to all the little ones! “

Minister Melissa Skerrit, started this initiative in light of the importance of delivering diapers to mothers and noted it as an ‘Pamper Donation event.’

This initiative led by the Melissa Skerrit Foundation is not any new as the Minister often involves in such charity works all around the year under her foundation. She recently also led a School Supplies donation program, where she distributed stationeries, school bags, and other supplies to young students in light of the new academic session that began in the island nation.

Notably under the Minister’s post, the users are stating this initiative by her of great use to them. One of the users named, Miranda Joseph said, “Even diaper people getting and then some still complaining. Blessings to you Minister Melissa Poponne-Skerrit and your foundation.”

Another user out of humour stated the difference between a diaper and Pamper to the Minister. She said, “The word is diaper. Pamper is a brand of diaper.”

To its reply, Minister Melissa Skerrit is speaking colloquially here and she indeed knows the difference. She added that the young now recognize the pampers for children and diapers for old age.

Minister Melissa Skerrit further confirmed that her foundation has products for both ages and she also performs drives to support all of them.

“Indeed it is, but speaking colloquially here of course! Now, in this day and age our young people say pampers are for children and the diapers are for the older generation. However, we all understand the reference. But I actually do have for both young and old, and through my foundation I do drives for both,” Minister Melissa Skerrit wrote.

Notably, this initiative led by the Minister of Housing will be of great importance to locals of Roseau and surrounding communities as it will provide substantial relief to those who can’t afford luxury for their children.