Belize: Gunfire damages home in Sand Hill Village; police launch investigation

Belize: Authorities are investigating the shooting incident in Sand Hill Village, Belize District, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, March 9, resulting in the significant damage to the property. But no injuries were reported, in the course of the incident.

According to police reports, the incident took place at around 2:50 a.m., when the homeowner of Mile 18 Phillip Goldson Highway was sleeping peacefully in his home but was awakened by the sounds of what he described as five loud bangs resembling gunshots.

Following which, he feared at first but to check he exited his concrete bungalow and discovered that the glass window of his bedroom was broken and shattered. Then he conducted further inspection and found out five apparent bullet holes in his front glass door, which faces the busy highway.

He also noticed a huge damage in his bedroom as his bed and bedroom wall was damaged with the gunshots, following which he immediately contacted Belize Police Department and reported the incident.

On arrival, the officers discovered the significant damage to the victim’s house and things and processed the scene carefully. Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are actively trying to identify and capture the suspects.

Authorities stated that the motive behind the attack is yet to be determined as officers are still investigating the matter, while stating that the total cost of damages has yet to be determined. While the precise details about the suspects are unclear, officers are urging people, especially residents, to come forward if they have any information about the suspects, their whereabouts, or about the attack.

This incident has shocked the community of Belize as many people are fearing that they might be the next targets of the attackers. Many people took to Facebook to explain their feelings as one of the users Myrna Cabb commented “Officers please catch them quickly before they target someone else.”