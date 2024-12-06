FBI warns iPhone, Android users over text messaging amid Cyberthreat; netizens mock agency

While the FBI announced this stating that Chinese hackers are trying to steal US Data, social media users on the other hand have targeted FBI as they sarcastically said, “FBI is investigating themselves.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned all iPhone and android users to stop sending messages between iPhone and Android devices due to ongoing cyberattacks.

While the FBI announced this stating that Chinese hackers are trying to steal US Data, social media users on the other hand have targeted FBI as they sarcastically said, “FBI is investigating themselves.”

Notably, the warning came into effect after several incidents of cyber security breach were reported across USA. According to the reports, the mobile phone data of over a million Americans is said to be sneaked by hackers including some officials at the White House.

FBI states that the exchange of messages between an iPhone and Android phone can be easily intercepted by hackers. The texting between an iPhone to iPhone and Android to Android is however stated totally safe by FBI.

The FBI authorities are currently suspecting the incident to be a work of Chinese hackers. While the authorities are suspecting this, social media users have targeted FBI as they express their views.

A user expressing this concern wrote, “FBI doesn’t like competition.” while other said, “FBI is investigating themselves again? Shocking”

Another user wrote that the incident is a consequence of the government’s warrantless spying, “The consequences of the American government's warrantless spying.”

However, some called out Chinese authorities, as they state, “which is the country that manufactures the majority of cell pomes imported to the US?”

The FBI has notably addressed all mobile phone users to stop texting through in-built texting apps and use apps which offer encrypted versions while messaging. Some of these apps include WhatsApp, or Telegram.

The investigation into this case is still underway and the FBI has ensured the citizens to provide all the updates as the investigation continues and new information is retrieved.

The hacking of US networks by Chinese hackers is a heightened concern as it could even lead to future breaches of important and sensitive information.

While the situation remains a concern for authorities and citizens alike for their privacy, some social media users are considering the situation humorously as they express their views over the internet.

A user on social media said, “I don't know what the Russians would do if they got a hold of the steamy texts I send to my wife. Can't be too careful. national security and all," "I'm sure the Chinese care that I have plans to weekend!! Or that I have a water delivery tomorrow!” another user wrote.