Julien Alfred Wins Women’s 100m at Gyulai István Memorial in Budapest

Olympic champion Julien Alfred clocked a season-best 10.87 seconds to win the women’s 100m at the Gyulai István Memorial, extending her impressive run ahead of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in September.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Sprinting Queen Julien Alfred, an Olympic Champion won the women’s 100m at the Gyulai István Memorial. She clocked a season best of 10.87 seconds and secured back-to-back victories.

Tina Clayton of Jamaica secured the second position with a timing of 10.97 seconds and Brianna Lyston of Jamaica also secured the third position with 11.01 seconds. Alfred has been participating in several leagues of the sprinting of 100m and 200m and earning the medals.

Recently, Julien Alfred secured the third position in women’s 200m at the Diamond League with a time of 21.51 seconds. She turned out to be the third fastest women in the world as she participated in the league race in two years. The championship was held in Monaco on Friday.

As of now, Alfred is preparing for the World Athletics’ Inaugural Ultimate Championship which is scheduled to be held in Budapest in September. She also announced that she will not participate in the Commonwealth Games which will be held in Glasgow.

She won silver in her last Commonwealth Games that were held in Birmingham in 2022 and now she is planning to skip the game. The Olympic Champion added, “I didn’t realise how fast it was till I crossed the line. I was streaming like at the Olympics.”

Through her recent Diamond League, she also set a national record along with a meeting record and it was considered a personal best by two tenths.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre of Saint Lucia extended greetings to Alfred and called it an “outstanding victory.” He said that she is continuously inspiring the nation through her consistency, determination and excellence.

“The Government and people of Saint Lucia celebrate this latest achievement and wish you continued success throughout the season,” added Alfred.

Notably, Alfred became the first-ever athlete from Saint Lucia who won the gold and silver in the Paris Olympics in both women’s 100m and 200m respectively.