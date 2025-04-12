Dog found chewing human remains in Trinidad, suspected as Joanne Estick

The discovery was made by a 61-year-old man, who informed the authorities that he saw a dog chewing what appeared to him as human bones near a bushy area.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a gruesome discovery in Trinidad and Tobago, a dog was found chewing bones assumed to be from a human skeletal remains at the Penal Quinam Road, Siparia, at around 5:30 PM on Thursday.

As per reports, the discovery was made by a 61-year-old man, who informed the authorities that he saw a dog chewing what appeared to him as human bones near a bushy area. He emphasized that upon a closer look, he found the body partially clothed, and a decomposing skeleton which was headless and missed both the feet.

Upon reporting the incident to the authorities, the officials responded along with the CID officers from Siparia and the District Medical Officer, who confirmed that the remains belonged to a human. The investigation also revealed that the decomposing remains had a female undergarment in a purple color on the waist.

The body has been transported to the Forensic Science Centre for further analysis and to reveal the DNA to confirm the identity of the dead. While the authorities continue to perform the investigation, they are pointing out if the dead body belongs to Joanne Estick who was brutally murdered.

While Estick's head was found in a cooler, the whereabouts of other parts of her body remained unknown. Notably, a few weeks ago the authorities reported that the body of Joanne Estick was fed to pigs at a farm in Penal, however now the authorities are pointing out a different notion.

Joanne disappeared on 12th March, however her chopped head was found in a cooler on 13th February inside a cooler. Since then, the search for the remaining body parts was being carried out. While it was being said that her body was fed to pigs, authorities now believe that the body now found could be of Estick, and in order to confirm that a DNA test is being carried out.

Investigations into Joanne Estick's murder were performed by the authorities, and they found two of Estick's cousins accused in her murder. The two are identified as Ryan Edwards of Sennon Village and Michael. The accused appeared before the court where they were announced with their charges of alleged capital offence.