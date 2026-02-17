Julien Alfred breaks seven-second barrier to win 60m at Tyson Invitational

Alfred set a new meet record in the 60m final with 6.99 seconds, her second sub-seven-second run of the day.

Saint Lucia: 24-year-old Julien Alfred has set a new world lead after winning the women’s 60m championship title at the Tyson Invitational with a run of 6.99 seconds.

On Friday, February 13, 2026, Julien Alfred set a new world lead as she became the first woman to dip under the seven-second barrier in the 2026 indoor season. This lead was set at the 2026 Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where the Olympic champion ran under seven seconds, securing the first position with a time of 6.99 seconds.

The Tyson Invitational competition included 50 schools and high-profile athletes across different disciplines such as Noah Lyes, Jordan Anthony and Britton Wilson. This competition was held for two days (13th and 14th of February) where Julien Alfred was seen competing in the women’s 60 meters race.

Winner Julien Alfred competed with women athletes from different nationalities including Jacious Sears, McKenzie Long, Alia Armstrong and Alicia Burnett from USA; Brianna Lyston and Carleta Bernard from Jamaica; and Daryll Neita from Great Britain.

Alfred secured first position with a time of 6.99 seconds, a performance that broke Tiana Madison’s previous meet record of 7.02 seconds in 2012. During the indoor track and field competition, Alfred first ran 7.01 seconds in the preliminary round and then later 6.99 in the final round, with both times setting new meet records.

The world class sprinter now holds a record of having six under seven seconds runs in her career, an achievement that solidifies Julien’s status as a dominant force in women’s sprinting.

USA’s Jacious Sears came in second place with a time of 7.03 seconds and Jamaica’s Brianna Lyson, tagging closely behind, finished in third place with a time of 7.07 seconds. Alia Armstrong finished the 60 metres race with a time of 7.21, Alicia Burnett in 7.23, and Daryll Neita in 7.31 seconds.

News of Julien Alfred's new record and win flooded different social media pages with many, impressed by her speed, taking to the comments to congratulate the Saint Lucian runner. A Facebook user by the name Sharon Terrell wrote, “Congratulations Julien on an incredible performance, becoming the first woman to dip under 7 seconds in the 2026 indoor season, what an achievement!”

Another user known as Celia Eristhe Hamilton also shared, “Julien our St. Lucian Queen, it’s your time to shine. We are proud of you!”