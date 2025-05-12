Gruesome attack: Man left with exposed intestines after violent assault in Tobago

49-year-old Allan Taylor of Main Road, Speyside, claims he was slapped in the face by a man known as ‘Leeback’ while socialising with a friend.

Tobago: A man was left with exposed intestines on the roadside after a violent attack with a community member in Speyside, Tobago. The incident the incident occurred on 10th May 2025, when two brothers from the same community were violently attacked following a dispute with another man. Police officials stated that the incident occurred overnight, and the suspect has been arrested by them.

Reportedly, 49-year-old Allan Taylor, who is a resident of Main Road, Speyside stated that he was socialising with one of his friends on the streets, when a man known to him as ‘Leeback’ approached and slapped him on the face. In response, Alan slapped Leeback, after which he left the scene.

Shortly after some time, Alan was confronted by two brothers Aloy Crooks and Daylon Crooks, who both are the residents of Speyside. They allegedly attacked Alan with glass bottles, which led to a heated dispute between them. Alan, who was armed with a knife, stabbed Daylon under his left armpit and Aloy in his abdomen, severely injuring both of them.

Aloy, the elder brother, had severe injuries and fell on the roadside, with exposed intestines, while Daylon struggled on his own. Residents immediately responded to the crime site and found both the brothers in severe condition and transported them to the Roxborough hospital for treatment.

Both the brothers were stabilised there and later transferred to the Scarborough General Hospital. On the other hand, Alan stated that he drove himself to the Roxborough Hospital to receive medical treatment for his injuries, however, he was later discharged from the facility.

The police authorities were immediately informed about the alleged incident that took place, to which they started performing the necessary investigations. The authorities were quick to find Alan, who is now in custody at the Roxborough Police Station. The AG/CPL Daniel of the Charlotteville Police Station is carrying out an investigation into the case.

Netizens demand proper Investigation

Residents of the Speyside community remain in shock following the gruesome attack on the two brothers. They are demanding a thorough investigation and strict charges against the suspect.

A user named Kayla Harry wrote, “Well whoever in charge what are you waiting on time to deal with crime stop with all the camera and time to be on the ground dealing with these monsters but I guess crime is a business, so you all don't care.”