Four charged after firearms and ammunition seized in Saint Lucia

Police arrested four individuals after intercepting a vehicle near Pigeon Island and recovering two pistols, ammunition and a firearm component during an early morning operation.

Saint Lucia: The police officers of the Gros-Islet Police Station seized a red Toyota Aqua motor Vehicle which consisted of four occupants On Saturday March 21, 2026 at about 12:45 am. The red Toyota Aqua motor Vehicle was intercepted along a road near Pigeon Island. The 4 individuals were arrested and charged for 2 firearms, 1 firearm component and dozens of ammunition.

During the search many items were recovered. It included one Glock 9mm Pistol, one Glock 22 Pistol, eighteen rounds of 40 calibre ammunition, forty six rounds of 9mm ammunition and one extended magazine.

All the four occupants in the vehicle were arrested. They all were charged on Monday, March 23, 2026 for the following offences.

Mayim King, a twenty five year old resident of San Souci, Castries. Sanjay Papius, a twenty three year old resident of La Clery, Castries. Kianna Larcher, a twenty three year old resident of La Clery, Castries. Antonia Joseph, a thirty four year old resident of La Toc Road, Castries.

Each individual was charged individually for the unlawful possession of one Glock 9mm Pistol, possession of one Glock 22 Pistol, possession of eighteen rounds of 40 calibre ammunition, possession of forty six rounds of 9mm ammunition, possession of a component part of a firearm (extended magazine).

All the occupants were taken before the district on Tuesday, 24th March 2026 for a bail hearing. The four occupants naming Mayim King, Sanjay Papius, Kianna Larcher and Antonia Joseph were all provided with the same bail conditions.

The conditions mentioned that a sum of twenty thousand ($20,000.00ECD) dollars cash or suitable surety on each count of possession of a firearm needs to be provided. A sum of twenty thousand ($20,000.00ECD) dollars cash or suitable surety on the count of possession of the eighteen rounds of 40 ammunition needs to be provided. Twenty five ($25,000.00 ECD) cash or suitable surety for the possession of forty six rounds of 9mm ammunition and fifteen thousand ($15,000.00 ECD) cash or suitable surety on the count of possession of a component part of a firearm needs to be provided with. In addition to these all the other court conditions need to be adhered to by the charged occupants.