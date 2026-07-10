‘Beyond Words, Action Today’: CARICOM Chair Pierre calls for stronger regional unity

Marking CARICOM Day, Chairman Philip J. Pierre urged member states to move beyond discussion and accelerate regional cooperation on trade, food security, climate resilience, transport and digital transformation.

Castries, St. Lucia: In a powerful address marking CARICOM Day, newly appointed chairman Philip J. Pierre, issued a ringing call to action for Caribbean nations. He urged member states to move “beyond discussion” and embrace a new era of collective action to tackle the compounding crises facing the region.

Speaking under the theme of transitioning from “resilience to renewal,” Pierre emphasised that regional integration is no longer just a diplomatic ideal, but a baseline necessity for long-term survival in an increasingly volatile global landscape.

Pierre reminded citizens and regional leaders alike that CARICOM was founded on a distinct pledge of solidarity. “CARICOM has always been more than an institution. It is a promise,” a promise that our small states can have that our people, our culture, our economies and our aspirations are strengthened when we work in unity.”

Acknowledging that geopolitical tensions, soaring living costs, and extreme weather events are testing the region daily, Pierre noted that citizens are increasingly asking fundamental questions: “what more can CARICOM do for me?” He welcomed this question, calling it a healthy demand for real-world solutions rather than a critique of the institution.

To deliver tangible benefits to everyday Caribbean citizens, the Prime Minister outlined several critical areas where member states must deepen their cooperation immediately:

The Economy & Free Movement: Accelerate the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) by removing long-standing barriers to the free movement of skills, goods, services, and capital.

Infrastructure & Logistics: Dramatically improve regional transportation and connectivity to bridge the geographic gaps between island nations.

Food and Energy Security: Build stronger domestic and regional supply chains to shield Caribbean nations from global price spikes and agricultural disruptions.

Digital Transformation: Embrace technology and support regional innovation to modernise economies and job markets.

Climate Justice & Security: Form a united front to secure fair access to international climate financing and work collectively to combat trans-border crime and illegal firearms.

A centrepiece of Prime Minister Pierre’s message was a direct and passionate appeal to the younger generation, whom he characterised as the essential architects of the region’s future.

“On this CARICOM Day , I especially call on our younger people to see themselves as leaders, innovators and builders of this Caribbean Community,” Pierre said. “Our future will be shaped by your ideas, your creativity, your energy and your belief in what we can achieve together.”

Pierre concluded his address by warning that external forces often benefit when the Caribbean is fragmented. He stressed that while policy and regional differences may occasionally arise, the shared interests of the Caribbean people are vastly greater than any temporary disagreements. He urged the 15 members states and five associate members to fully recommit to CARICOM’s founding pillars of cooperation, solidarity and mutual respect.