New Tropical Storm Fernand approaching Windward Islands

Caribbean: A newly formed Tropical Storm Fernand is approaching the Windward Islands and another system is expected to move into the Central Caribbean Sea on Tuesday. It also passed several hundred miles east of Bermuda on Sunday night with a maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.



As per the met department, it will continue moving over the open waters of the Atlantic and is expected to become post-tropical by midweek. The conditions at the Caribbean Sea will also be less favourable for the additional development of the tropical wave as it could bring heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the region.



It is currently located less than 300 miles east-southeast of Bermuda and is moving off to the north-northeast with a wind speed of 13 mph. The National Hurricane Centre added that they are also working to monitor another system named Invest 99L which is forming and approaching the Windward Islands and the Caribbean Sea.



The department noted that the system is expected to produce shower and thunderstorm activity as it could become a tropical depression over the next day. It is also expected to move towards the west with a wind speed of 20 to 25 mph. The met department noted that the system will pass the Windward and Leeward Islands on Monday where it could produce locally heavy rain and strong winds.



Notably, the tropical storm Fernand became the sixth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season on Saturday. The tracking of the system is underway with the potential of the transformation of Invest 99L into the seventh storm.



The National Hurricane Centre noted that it could become Tropical Depression Seven and if it is strong enough, then it would be named Tropical Storm Gabrielle. On Monday, there are also chances of the development of the heavy rainfall and gust winds on Monday and then it will move into the Central Caribbean on Tuesday with less favourable conditions.



In the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the Hurricane Centre named around 13 to 18 storms, out of them around five to nine would grow into Hurricanes. As per the met department, two to five of those hurricanes are also expected to develop into major hurricane of Category 3 or higher.