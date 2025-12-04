Dominica to commission 10-Megawatt geothermal power plant in Roseau by February 2026

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica is all set to commission its 10-megawatt Geothermal Power Plant in Roseau Valley by the end of February 2026. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit who led an official site visit on Wednesday (December 3, 2025) along with other members of Cabinet.

The geothermal power plant is considered another step towards the resilience goals of Dominica as it will help in reducing the country’s reliance on diesel and fossil fuels. As of now, the country imports over 90% of its energy in the form of diesel. It further exposed the island to high cost and supply volatility.

PM Dr Roosevelt Skerrit said that the geothermal power plant is nearing its completion and it will help in mitigating the reliance on fossil fuel. He called it a milestone that will position Dominica as a leader in renewable energy within the Caribbean.

“We are happy with the progress and we are on schedule for the end of February 2026, as we are moving forward of transmissioning to DOMLEC so that it can get it onto our homes and businesses.”

He further lauded the leadership and guidance of the Ministry for Energy Dr Vince Henderson on this project. PM Skerrit also gave credit to his guidance and his consistency along with the geothermal company and a lot of technical people.

Talking about the project, PM Skerrit said that from a broader policy standpoint, Dominica recognizes that the greatest cost to citizens and business is energy. “Our heavy reliance on fossil fuel, you have to pass on the price of fossil fuel, diesel to the consumers and that comes with all kinds of attendant challenges that has to be passed on now to the consumers.”

PM Skerrit added that they have recognized one of the ways to try to reduce the burden of high electricity rates to business places which will be going the geothermal route. PM Skerrit said that the project will mitigate the country’s heavy reliance on fossil fuel, enhancing the resilience goals of Dominica.

He said, “The project will be helpful in reducing the reliance on fossil fuel along with increasing the opportunities for investments, reducing the cost of businesses all in effort to keep more money in people’s pockets.”

PM Skerrit noted that these things tied to the things they are doing, whether it is in education, agriculture, tourism and in a major infrastructural project like International Airport. All of these things were held to create sustainable jobs, enhance the economy, permanent jobs, better paying jobs for the young people.

“A lot of times these things are overlooked. You understand that this is a fundamental deliberate policy of the government and I'm hoping that we can highlight a number of young Dominicans and senior Dominicans who have been involved in the process or advising the government on this and being involved in overseeing the implementation.”

By shifting to geothermal energy, Dominica aims to stabilize electricity prices, cut carbon emissions, and enhance resilience against climate related disruption. The plant is expected to create jobs, boost procurement opportunities and generate long-term socioeconomic benefits for communities in Laudat, Wotten Waven, Trafalgar and Dominica by extension.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, International, Business Trade and Energy, Dr Vince Henderson said that he is very satisfied with the work thus far as they’ve had no difficulties and they turned out to be really good partners.