Delta Airlines resumes weekly service from New York to St Kitts

With the resumption of the service, the airline opened new air route for the travellers between the United States and St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: Delta Airlines resumed official and much awaited non-stop service to St Kitts and Nevis from New York on Saturday, December 21, 2024. The returning flight landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport with 160 passengers from John F Kennedy International Airport.

With the resumption of the service, the airline opened new air route for the travellers between the United States and St Kitts and Nevis. The flight will provide accessibility and convenience to the visitors from North America, connecting them from the greatest business market to the small island state in the Caribbean region.

The service will run through April 26, 2025. Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson noted that the resumption of the service will offer benefits to the tourism sector as well as the local economy of St Kitts and Nevis. She noted that they are also taking steps in positioning the country as the leading destination for leisure and business travel.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas also expressed delight and called it great moment for St Kitts and Nevis. He said, "More Direct flights to the country,” while lauding the sector and tourism ministry for their dedication in enhancing the appeal of the country and establishing their partnerships with regional and international airlines.

Airlift sector in St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis recorded 21.6% hike in the arrival of the air passengers in 2024, compared to the last year. It has welcomed 118,574 visitors by the end of September 2024, enhancing the footprints of the country across the globe.

In 2024, American Airlines completed 20 years of airline partnership with St Kitts and Nevis from Miami, while JetBlue also marked its first year of anniversary with its service to the country.

With these air arrivals, St Kitts and Nevis also remained among top ten destinations for the average spending of the visitors. It has achieved the third position in the Caribbean for becoming the most ideal destination for tourists from across the globe.