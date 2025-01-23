Odyssey of the Seas docks in Barbados for the first time

Barbados: Odyssey of the Seas docked at the Port of Bridgetown for the first time on Wednesday and welcomed over 4000 passengers. Captain Marek Salby arrived in Barbados and received warm greetings from the tourism officials in the form of display of cultural offerings and the music of the steelpan.

A total of 1,637 crew members and 4,379 guests have been arrived in Barbados and explored natural offerings with local citizens. The tourism authorities such as representatives of Barbados Port Inc, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, and Platinum Port Agency have welcomed the passengers and crew members.

Captain Salby expressed pleasure in returning to Barbados and said that they are looking for the ways of enhancing their partnership with the small island state. He also lauded local offerings and hotspot locations in the country, providing chances to the travellers to enhance their experience in Barbados.

Odyssey of the Seas has started its journey and round-trip from New York on January 16, 2025, as part of the Southern Caribbean Cruise sailing. The ship is on an 11-day cruise journey and is expected to depart Barbados for its next destination Basseterre in St Kitts and Nevis. The ship is scheduled to dock in Barbados for the second time on February 2, 2025.

The cruise season 2024/2025 is underway in Barbados as number of cruise vessels are arriving in the country while bringing thousands of passengers in one day. Earlier on January 7, 2025. Ilma, which is also the second superyacht in the Ritz Carlton Luxury Yacht Collection sailed into the Port of Bridgetown on the maiden call.

The yacht brought over 500 guests, and they were welcomed in a warm welcome ceremony where traditional plaques were exchanged. Debuting in September 2024, Ilma is scheduled to make six calls to Barbados for this cruise season.

The luxury super yacht Emerald Sakara also arrived in Barbados during the winter season 2024/2025.