Jamaica Elections 2025: Fierce Campaigns, Bold Promises and Rising Tensions

Both major parties have nominated candidates in all 63 constituencies, while smaller parties including the Jamaica Progressive Party (47 candidates) and the United Independents' Congress (7 candidates) secured their preferred spots.

Jamaica: Elections are all set to take place on September 3rd in Jamaica, and the race for victory is going on intensely among the two major parties, the JLP and PNP. A nomination day was also held on August 18 which saw major political parties naming their candidates for all the parliamentary constituencies.

Both major parties have nominated candidates in all 63 constituencies, while smaller parties including the Jamaica Progressive Party (47 candidates) and the United Independents' Congress (7 candidates) secured their preferred spots. Approximately 2,077,799 registered voters will cast their vote on September 3rd.

Here is a detailed breakdown of all the party’s contesting and what has happened so far in Jamaica regarding the General Elections 2025.

Jamaica Labour Party’s Plan for General Elections

In 2020, JLP under Andrew Holness won the general elections by a grand sweep which included 49 out of 63 seats and 57.1% of the vote in an election which also saw the lowest turn out in the history of Jamaica’s general elections at only 38%.

For re-election, Holness is running on the success of economic policies which included infrastructure development, crime reduction, and improved educational options. The JLP promises continued focus on economic stability, job creation, and modernization of public services, although the party has not yet released its full manifesto yet.

People’s National Party’s Agenda for General Elections

The People's National Party, led by Mark Golding since 2020, stands as the primary opposition against JLP, trying to reclaim power after suffering significant losses in the previous election. Golding launched the party's comprehensive manifesto titled "Mission Jamaica Love: A People's Pledge to Country" on August 13, 2025, at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

The PNP's platform stands on 10 pillars: justice for all, access to quality education, modern infrastructure, agriculture and food security, innovation and industry, care for the vulnerable, accountability in governance, land and housing, opportunity for youth, violence prevention, and environmental resilience.

The party will present a plan for the return of the political ombudsman as an independent watch dog, with improvement of the integrity commission, recognition of Jamaican Creole (Patwa) as a component of the national identity, expansion of the Senate to include diaspora and marginalized groups and fixed election dates and term limits.

Other Political Contenders and Third Parties

In the upcoming elections, some smaller parties are putting forward their candidates which in the past has been a difficult feat for them in the nation’s political setting. The Jamaica Progressive Party, led by Gilbert Alexander Edwards, nominated 47 candidates but is facing large-scale issues with funding. Carl Cargill, the JPP candidate for St Andrew Eastern, reported that they will unseat Incumbent Finance Minister Fayval Williams through divine intervention.

The United Independent’s Congress which is headed by business man Joseph Patterson, presented 7 candidates which included community volunteer Garth Barnett in Kingston Central. Barnett said that the UIC is looking for alternative funding sources in order to keep away from corporate influence.

Notably, the candidates from the Marcus Garvey People's Political Party will run as independents as the said party is not in the Electoral Commission’s register, according to Director of Elections Glasspole Brown.

History of Political Violence in Jamaica

A few incidents have also been reported in Jamaica regarding violence emerged during political rallies. A recent incident was reported of growing tensions between JLP and PNP supporters in a rally where both the parties blamed each other after a chaos erupted at a campaign rally.

Reports were that there were explosions and confrontations during the rally as well which further intensified the rivalries. The incident has also raised concerns about Jamaica's history of political violence and the need for a peaceful campaigning.

Notably, similar incidents also took place back in February 2025 when police was also called off to address clashes between JLP and PNP supporters in Portmore during parish talks. These incidents highlight Jamaica’s history of political conflict during elections and campaigning.

Electoral Commission ensures peaceful elections

The Electoral Commission has also actively called on citizens to "reject all forms of political violence" and has implemented measures to ensure peaceful campaigning and voting.

As Jamaica approaches September 3, the election represents not just a choice between parties but a test of democratic participation and the country’s commitment to peace in political transition. With 189 candidates competing for 63 seats, the result will also determine the direction of Jamaica’s political landscape and its course toward possible constitutional reform.

Associates Times will continue to cover this story leading up to September 3 and will report on campaign activities, election processes, and live updates of the results.