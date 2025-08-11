Bells ring in Jamaica: General Elections set for September 3

Jamaica: The citizens in Jamaica are all set to go for polls of the General Elections on September 3, 2025 as Prime Minister Andrew Holness rings the bells on Sunday evening. The parliament is dissolved by the government, announcing that the nominations of the candidates will be held on August 18, 2025.

PM Andrew Holness at a mass rally in Half-Way Tree announced that the parties are battling for the future of Jamaica. He called on voters to “Choose Jamaica” and asserted that this is the time to grant the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) a third consecutive term in office.

By-Elections in four constituencies

Along with the general elections, the four local government divisions in the municipal corporation of Kingston and St Andrew will also go for polls on September 3, 2025. The divisions will include Chancery Hall, Olympic Gardens, Seivwright Gardens and Denham Town.

As per the reports, there will be a tight contest between two major parties such as Jamaica Labour Party and People’s National Party (PNP) in the general elections. As PM Holness has completed five years in the office, the elections will be considered a great game-changer for both parties, as per the public opinion.

Parliamentary Seats and Votes in Jamaica

The Electoral Office shed light on the eligible voters in Jamaica and noted that around 2,077,799 people will be eligible to vote for the formation of the parliament. With these statistics, there are a total 63 seats in the house of assembly and parties are required to win a majority of 32 seats to form their government for the upcoming five years in office.

Currently, JLP has house representatives on 49 seats and the party is aiming for more in the 2025 general elections. On the other hand, the opposition PNP holds 14 seats in the parliament and asserted that they are fully prepared for the elections as their plans for Jamaica will be innovative and new.

Promises made by both parties

JLP: The ruling party JLP has promised greater investment and projects in education, healthcare, housing, water and road infrastructure. As per the party’s agenda, there will be implementation of a rural school bus system with an intention of enhaning access and safety for students.

Moving ahead on its agenda, JLP also announced the “Choose Jamaica” campaign. Through the campaign, they are planning to highlight their past achievements and build a new framework for the future. PM Holness noted that his administration has made strides in economic recovery and national development.

He outlined that enhanced and modern infrastructure has been built out with a more than 40 percent decline in the murder cases. In addition to that, the unemployment rate has also recorded a decline of 3.3 percent with satisfactory poverty cuts.

About the local economy, PM Holness added that they are looking for a building of a strong foundation, focusing on robust growth and delivering more opportunities. He said that over the past decade, his administration has built a strong economy from the brink of economic collapse which is a major achievement since Independence.

PNP: On the other hand, PNP also talked about their agenda and plans, announcing the “Time Come” campaign. As per the party, they will foster their work for economic inclusion and provide greater access to housing, especially for young, middle-income persons. They also announced their plans for reformation in healthcare and education.

PNP has also pledged to construct 50,00 affordable homes if they are given a chance to the parliament in 2025. In addition to that, they also announced a $500,000 deposit grant to young homeowners.

Further, the plans are also announced for the implementation of the expanded school meal programmes, academic interventions in low-income areas and full-university scholarships for the first person in each family.

Victories for parties since 1944

According to the record, since Jamaica adopted universal adult suffrage in 1944, around 18 generations elections have been contested. Both parties had managed to secure victory for nine times respectively, marking a great variation in the politics of the country.

The Jamaica Labour Party won the elections in 1944, 1949, 1962, 1967, 1980 and 1983, 2007, 2016 and 2020. On the other hand, PNP won the elections in 1955, 1959, 1972, 1976, 1989, then in 1993, 1997, 2002, and 2011.