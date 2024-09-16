Minister Konris Maynard highlights road construction at Boyd’s View, announces new initiatives for future

The Minister of Public Infrastructure shared a glimpse of the ongoing construction on his social media page, highlighting the progress made on the road development project.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy, Utilities, Domestic Transport, Konris G M Maynard, shed light on the future development projects planned for the future while his recent visit to the Boyd’s View construction site.

The Minister of Public Infrastructure shared a glimpse of the ongoing construction on his social media page, highlighting the progress made on the road development project.

Minister Maynard emphasized that the roads are made out of concrete for longevity and stronger damage resilience. He also applauded the partnership with contractor LMB Limited, fruitful and nice.

“The contractor LMB Limited is going along very nicely. If you turn down there you see some of the roads that have been completed and over here the truck is here putting in some new concrete for the rest of the road,” the Minister said while highlighting the progress made.

He also highlighted other major projects currently going on across the region which include Shadwell West and South, Palmetto Point, Race Course Newtown Ground, and St. Peter's Main Road/FT WIlliams Highway.

However, there are many other initiatives that are lined up and will be initiated over the course. These include projects at Rawlins, St. Pauls, and White House, St. Peters.

Apart from the road construction projects going on in the twin-island nation, this is to be noted that there are other constructions that are currently underway in the country. These include the Smart Home initiative and the construction of the new hospital.

Notably, Minister Maynard recently commissioned a brand-new crusher at the Government Quarry. This is a 400-ton/hr crusher that will be used to replace the 36-year-old 80-ton/hr crusher which has been in use since 1988.

This machine was commissioned last month on 23rd August, and the minister highlighted it to be a major update for the island nation as it will boost up the construction works currently going on across St Kitts and Nevis.

Minister Maynard then highlighted that the quarry will also receive a crusher soon which will aid in shattering smaller stones of ¾” and ½”. He added that the crusher will aid an increase in the capacity of the quarry, further helping in a quick completion of the plan.