Jamaica under Hurricane Warning as Tropical Storm Melissa approaches

Tropical Storm Melissa is expected to bring several days of damaging winds and heavy rainfall starting late Saturday or Sunday.

A hurricane warning has been issued for Jamaica as Tropical Storm Melissa approaches the island causing heavy rainfall and life-threatening catastrophic flash flooding. Earlier, Jamaica was under hurricane watch.

According to the National Hurricane Centre for the Atlantic, the Tropical storm will bring a multi-day period of damaging winds and heavy rainfall which may begin late Saturday or Sunday due to Melissa’s slow movement. NHC has warned that the Tropical Storm will also cause heavy rainfall in parts of Dominican Republic and produce catastrophically flash flooding and landslides.

Apart from that, other islands including Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are also urged to closely monitor any disturbance as there are increasing risks of a significant storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall into next week.

As Melissa moves closer to these islands, residents should stay precautious of gusty winds which may continue into next week. The tropical storm is moving quite slowly which further escalates the tensions and concerns that it could cause severe damage to the islands as it will stay for a prolonged period on land.

Melissa expected to strengthen into a Hurricane

NHC forecasts that a turn is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with maximum sustained winds to reach near 100km/h, with even higher gusts. A rapid intensification is also forecasted over the coming days, and Melissa is said to become a hurricane by late Saturday or Sunday.