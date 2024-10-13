Grenada: New Swing Sets installed at Green Street Pre-School

Senator Claudette Joseph expressed delight in sharing glimpses of the swing sets and stated that the facility has provided new exposure to sports for the children.

Grenada: New swing sets have been installed at the Green Street Pre-School and the Sheba Sunshine Development Centre in Grenada. The set has featured different types of swing seats and garden swings, motivating children to play outdoor games.

She stopped by the development centre to see the children playing and enjoying their time with the new facility. The children were having a jolly good time, and they were happy to be making others happy.

Joseph added, "I recently had swing sets installed at the Green Street Pre-School and the Sheba Sunshine Development Centre. I stopped by today to see how the little ones are enjoying them. They are having a jolly good time. I am happy to be making others happy."

Swings Sets Aim to Promote Outdoor Games

In the current times, outdoor games are losing their popularity due to the excessive use of technology among children. They are not aware of the childhood games or such swings that play a significant role in building childhood memories and creating some stories from these.

In order to increase the popularity of these games, swing sets have been installed, making children engage more with outdoor activities. The activities build a healthy lifestyle for children and keep them away from any disease which is necessary in today’s world.

At the time of globalization, childhood needed to be saved by making children aware of these games and providing them with proper access to a varied variety of outdoor activities through different playgrounds and parks.

Swing sets will expose children to productive games and enhance the use of parks across Grenada.