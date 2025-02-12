High Wind Advisory issued for Antigua amid gusty conditions

Antigua and Barbuda: High Wind Advisory has been issued for Antigua and Barbuda due to gusty conditions of the weather and high-pressure system. The met department outlined that wind gusts of up to 43 miles per hour have been recorded that are expected to affect the island nation between Wednesday morning and Friday night of this week.

The forecasters advised the authorities to adopt a cautious approach as it can be dangerous for low-lying areas and other surfing sites. Director of the Met Office, Dale Destin explained the weather conditions and noted that there is an advisory for high wind surf for a particular period in Antigua and Barbuda.

The high-wind surf will likely impact the low-lying areas, so people are advised to ensure their preparedness and other measures to protect themselves. As per the forecast, a tightening pressure gradient has been developing gusty conditions across Antigua and Barbuda, creating chance of heavy rainfall and scattered showers through February 14, 2025.

Residents are asked to remain cautious about the consequences of inclement weather conditions as the met department noted that they need to secure loose, light outdoor items that can be blown away. Destin added that the drivers must be cautious while driving and residents should avoid elevated places.

The met department noted that the winds will flow from the east at 28 to 44 km/h with the speed of 20 to 30 mph. It will be strong-gale force with gusted conditions that will be applicable up to 68 km/h which is roughly 43 mph.

The met office noted that there is need to ensure the safety measures that could be placed in the spaces, aiming to generate secure environment for the citizens across Antigua and Barbuda. The met department also noted that the winds will be experienced particularly over coastal areas, so the windward side will be elevated and faced the conditions of the open terrains.