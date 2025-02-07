Kanye West sparks controversy again, demands Diddy's release on X

Kanye West, after a series of controversies following his appearance at Grammys with his wife has entered again into a different controversy this time with a tweet on his X account. The American rapper on the social media platform called out President Trump, demanding the release of his brother Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who was incarcerated over sex trafficking charges.

Kanye West on ‘X’ wrote, “Free Puff”. This message comes after he recently followed Diddy on Instagram and his wife Bianca Censori after unfollowing Taylor Swift. Both Diddy and West share a strong musical relationship and have also collaborated on many different projects including “Sanctified”, “Guard Down”, and “All Day”.

FREE PUFF — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

West shared the tweet late Thursday and invited severe criticism in his way. Users on social media, under his tweet shared memes, while some also calling him to ‘Shut Up’. However, Kanye continued sharing tweets related to Diddy.

In another tweet, he wrote, “ALL THESE CELEBRITY NIGGAS AND BITCHES IS PUSSY YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY SHIT.”

West was seen supporting Diddy, throughout his posts on his ‘X’ account as in one post he wrote him as his ‘Idol’ and ‘Hero’, while in another he stated that “Cancel my sneaker deal, cancel my record deal, freeze my accounts. I am speaking my mind now and I am not editing anything again.”

FUCK ALL THAT WOKE SHIT NIGGAS ADDICTED TO COMPLAINING DO SOMETHING — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

Kanye’s multiple tweets are getting viral on the social media platform, and the American rapper doesn’t seem to stop as he is continuously making tweets and stating his opinions on every controversy he encounters.

ALL YOU PLEEEEEASE COME AT ME THATS HOW WE SPOT THE KOONS LET THESE WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWISH PEOPLE TELL YOU WHAT TO DO AND SAY FUCK DIAGEO AND FUCK ALL YALL NIGGAS IN ADVANCE — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

WHAT YALL GONE DO CANCEL MY SNEAKER DEAL CANCEL MY RECORD DEAL FREEZE MY ACCOUNTS FUCK ALL YALL NIGGAS SLAVERY IS A CHOICE IM SPEAKING MY MIND NOW I AINT EDITING SHIT AGAIN EVER — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

In his last five tweets, which he made in the last 30 minutes, he majorly focused on Diddy’s life in jail and its impact.

“JUST FOR CLARITY THEY TYRING TO MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF PUFF ME AND MY BROTHER HAD OUR ISSUES BUT THESE WHITE PEOPLE TRYING TO USE PUFF TO SCARE NIGGAS IM NEITHER SCARED NOR BRAVE THIS JUST ME,” he wrote in one of the tweets.

JUST FOR CLARITY THEY TYRING TO MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF PUFF ME AND MY BROTHER HAD OUR ISSUES BUT THESE WHITE PEOPLE TRYING TO USE PUFF TO SCARE NIGGAS IM NEITHER SCARED NOR BRAVE THIS JUST ME — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

In another he mentioned, “I JUST FOUND OUT THAT PUFF IS NOT ALLOWED TO MAKE OR COLLECT MONEY WHILE HE’S LOCKED UP SO I’MA SEND HIS HALF OF THE MONEY TO JUSTIN.”

I JUST FOUND OUT THAT PUFF IS NOT ALLOWED TO MAKE OR COLLECT MONEY WHILE HE’S LOCKED UP SO I’MA SEND HIS HALF OF THE MONEY TO JUSTIN — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

WHOS EVER AFTER PUFF WE GOTTA FIND OUT EXACTLY WHO THEY ARE OK COOL PLAY OFF THE GRID — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

MY HEART HAS NOT JUMPED NOT ONE MOMENT TODAY I GOT STEEL IN MY VEINS GOD MODE — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

PUFF WE LOVE YOU — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

Notably, Diddy Combs entered legal troubles just recently and has faced multiple allegations of sexual abuse. Although Combs has denied all the allegations made over him, investigations are going on against the celebrity.

According to reports, two women filed lawsuits against Combs for drugging and coercing them into sexual acts in the 1990s. He has also been charged with sex trafficking, relation with criminal activities, and violence. He is currently in custody at the Metropolitain Detention Center in Brooklyn and will face his trial on 5th May 2025. If Diddy is convicted from the trial, he could face life in prison.