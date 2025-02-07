Kanye West sparks controversy again, demands Diddy's release on X

West's late Thursday tweet sparked criticism, with users sharing memes and telling him to 'Shut up.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-02-07 10:42:26

Kanye West

Kanye West, after a series of controversies following his appearance at Grammys with his wife has entered again into a different controversy this time with a tweet on his X account. The American rapper on the social media platform called out President Trump, demanding the release of his brother Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who was incarcerated over sex trafficking charges.  

Kanye West on ‘X’ wrote, “Free Puff”. This message comes after he recently followed Diddy on Instagram and his wife Bianca Censori after unfollowing Taylor Swift. Both Diddy and West share a strong musical relationship and have also collaborated on many different projects including “Sanctified”, “Guard Down”, and “All Day”.  

 

West shared the tweet late Thursday and invited severe criticism in his way. Users on social media, under his tweet shared memes, while some also calling him to ‘Shut Up’. However, Kanye continued sharing tweets related to Diddy.  

In another tweet, he wrote, “ALL THESE CELEBRITY NIGGAS AND BITCHES IS PUSSY YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY SHIT.” 

West was seen supporting Diddy, throughout his posts on his ‘X’ account as in one post he wrote him as his ‘Idol’ and ‘Hero’, while in another he stated that “Cancel my sneaker deal, cancel my record deal, freeze my accounts. I am speaking my mind now and I am not editing anything again.” 

 

Kanye’s multiple tweets are getting viral on the social media platform, and the American rapper doesn’t seem to stop as he is continuously making tweets and stating his opinions on every controversy he encounters.  

 

 

In his last five tweets, which he made in the last 30 minutes, he majorly focused on Diddy’s life in jail and its impact.  

“JUST FOR CLARITY THEY TYRING TO MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF PUFF ME AND MY BROTHER HAD OUR ISSUES BUT THESE WHITE PEOPLE TRYING TO USE PUFF TO SCARE NIGGAS IM NEITHER SCARED NOR BRAVE THIS JUST ME,” he wrote in one of the tweets.  

 

In another he mentioned, “I JUST FOUND OUT THAT PUFF IS NOT ALLOWED TO MAKE OR COLLECT MONEY WHILE HE’S LOCKED UP SO I’MA SEND HIS HALF OF THE MONEY TO JUSTIN.” 

 

 

 

 

Notably, Diddy Combs entered legal troubles just recently and has faced multiple allegations of sexual abuse. Although Combs has denied all the allegations made over him, investigations are going on against the celebrity.   

According to reports, two women filed lawsuits against Combs for drugging and coercing them into sexual acts in the 1990s. He has also been charged with sex trafficking, relation with criminal activities, and violence. He is currently in custody at the Metropolitain Detention Center in Brooklyn and will face his trial on 5th May 2025. If Diddy is convicted from the trial, he could face life in prison. 

Latest

