Rhapsody of the Seas docks in Trinidad, EPIC Carnival Experience welcomes 12K passengers

The event, hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and EPIC Carnival owners, marked the return of the Rhapsody of the Seas as a significant chapter for Trinidad and Tobago's cruise sector.

Trinidad and Tobago: Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Rhapsody of the Seas docked at the Port of Port of Spain and hosted the “EPIC Carnival Experience 2025: Trinidad’s Premium All Inclusive Carnival Experience.” The vessel arrived with 1,200 visitors who explored the cultural offerings on “Fantastic Friday.”

The cruise vessel departed from San Juan, Puerto Rico and the visitors enjoyed a taste of Trinidad’s warmth, hospitality and culture. The event featured the performance of different characters of the Carnival of Trinidad and Tobago including Moko Jumbies.

The artistes such as En To To who is a local youth Steelpan ensemble entertained the audience and enhanced the cultural richness of the country. The visitors also enhanced their experience with a taste of the local cuisine with Trinidad and Tobago’s beloved doubles, who also highlighted the unique traditions and culture of the Carnival.

Minister of Tourism of Trinidad and Tobago, Randall Mitchell also lauded its partnership with EPIC Carnival experience. He said that the arrival of the cruise ship provided unique opportunities to the visitors as well as the locals who get the chance to enhance their income opportunities that further contributed to the economic growth of the country.

In addition to that, the EPIC Carnival experience featured several events and activities including extended Carnival Cooldown in Tobago on Ash Wednesday. It will also feature a picturesque beach party in the country for the patrons from across the globe, promoting Trinidad and Tobago as the destination for cultural offerings and cruise destination.

The event will also display the unique blend of adventure and cultural exploration, redefining the way travellers and the world experience the carnival offerings of Trinidad and Tobago.