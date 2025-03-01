Rhapsody of the Seas docks in Trinidad, EPIC Carnival Experience welcomes 12K passengers

The event, hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and EPIC Carnival owners, marked the return of the Rhapsody of the Seas as a significant chapter for Trinidad and Tobago's cruise sector.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-03-01 12:31:52

Rhapsody docks, 12K passengers arrive

Trinidad and Tobago: Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Rhapsody of the Seas docked at the Port of Port of Spain and hosted the “EPIC Carnival Experience 2025: Trinidad’s Premium All Inclusive Carnival Experience.” The vessel arrived with 1,200 visitors who explored the cultural offerings on “Fantastic Friday.” 

The event was hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and the owners of the EPIC Carnival as the return of the Rhapsody of the Seas turned out to be the EPIC chapter for Trinidad and Tobago and its cruise sector.

The cruise vessel departed from San Juan, Puerto Rico and the visitors enjoyed a taste of Trinidad’s warmth, hospitality and culture. The event featured the performance of different characters of the Carnival of Trinidad and Tobago including Moko Jumbies. 

The artistes such as En To To who is a local youth Steelpan ensemble entertained the audience and enhanced the cultural richness of the country. The visitors also enhanced their experience with a taste of the local cuisine with Trinidad and Tobago’s beloved doubles, who also highlighted the unique traditions and culture of the Carnival. 

Minister of Tourism of Trinidad and Tobago, Randall Mitchell also lauded its partnership with EPIC Carnival experience. He said that the arrival of the cruise ship provided unique opportunities to the visitors as well as the locals who get the chance to enhance their income opportunities that further contributed to the economic growth of the country. 

In addition to that, the EPIC Carnival experience featured several events and activities including extended Carnival Cooldown in Tobago on Ash Wednesday. It will also feature a picturesque beach party in the country for the patrons from across the globe, promoting Trinidad and Tobago as the destination for cultural offerings and cruise destination. 

The event will also display the unique blend of adventure and cultural exploration, redefining the way travellers and the world experience the carnival offerings of Trinidad and Tobago

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

CARICOM signs agreement for technical cooperation with Spain (PC - Facebook)
News

CARICOM signs agreement for technical cooperation with Spain

2025-03-01 12:31:52

Portmore police probing murder of 31-year-old man by shooting.
Trinidad and Tobago

Investigation active on Chinapoo Village murder case

2025-03-01 12:31:52

CSG Patricia Scotland acknowledges impacts of climate crisis on migration on World Refugee Day
News

CSG Patricia Scotland acknowledges impacts of climate crisis on migration...

2025-03-01 12:31:52

Dominica constructing 16 modern apartment-style housing units at Penville
News

Dominica constructing 16 modern apartment-style housing units at Penville

2025-03-01 12:31:52

Sineku Primary School gearing up for reconstruction, Kalinago students to benefit
News

Sineku Primary School gearing up for reconstruction, Kalinago students to...

2025-03-01 12:31:52

Man accused of larceny escapes custody from Mt Hope hospital.
Trinidad and Tobago

Man accused of larceny escapes custody from Mt Hope hospital

2025-03-01 12:31:52

World

Controversial couple: 62-year-old woman who married 9-year-old boy, welco...

2025-03-01 12:31:52

World

Famous Indian actress Tabu faces backlash over accent in 'Dune: Prophecy'...

2025-03-01 12:31:52