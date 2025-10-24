NHC Warns of Life-Threatening Flooding in Jamaica as Tropical Storm Melissa Approaches

This advisory was issued as TS Melissa is slowly moving towards the island and is strengthening into a hurricane with life threatening winds.

The National Hurricane Centre in its latest advisory for Tropical storm Melissa has warned residents and authorities of life threatening and catastrophic flash flooding and landslides in portions of Southern Hispaniola and Jamaica throughout the weekend.

This advisory was issued as TS Melissa is slowly moving towards the island and is strengthening into a hurricane with life threatening winds. The NHC warns that the slow movement of this tropical disturbance can cause major damage to life and property.

“The risk of a prolonged multi-day period of potentially damaging winds, heavy rainfall resulting in life threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides, and storm surge continues to increase in Jamaica,” the NHC noted in a statement.

Tropical Storm #Melissa Advisory 11A: Life-Threatening and Catastrophic Flash Flooding and Landslides Expected in Portions of Southern Hispaniola and Jamaica Through the Weekend. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 24, 2025

Met experts at NHC noted that the inclement weather conditions are expected to develop in the island by Saturday. While for Hispaniola and Dominican Republic, the risks remains potentially high for damaging winds and rainfall.

Jamaican authorities have however stated that they are prepared to face any complications as tropical storm Melissa arrives. Digicel and Flow, which are the primary telecommunications companies of Jamaica assured that they are prepared to tackle any disruptions caused during the passage of TS Melissa over the island.

A tropical storm watch is currently active for Jamaica.