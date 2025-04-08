Mohammad’s close associate Roshan Kumar detained in the USA: Reports

Roshan Khan’s mobile phone was confiscated and he was questioned for several hours by authorities.

2025-04-08 14:24:59

Guyana: The owner of the RK Security Services, Roshan Khan, who is also one of close business associates of businessman Mohammed has been detained by the federal authorities at the John F Kennedy International Airport, USA, reports revealed.  

According to reports, Roshan Khan’s mobile phone was also confiscated by the authorities, and he was questioned for several hours. Authorities have not yet revealed the reason for his detention, and it is unclear if he has been released or is still under interrogation.  

Roshan Kumar, who is also known as Jame Khan, is an associate of the People Progressive Party, and also a member of the Ethics Relations Commissioner. He was dismissed from the constitutional agency back in 2020 when he entered trouble due to a Facebook post made by him.  

Meanwhile, netizens on social media are bursting out citing their concerns and expressing their opinions.  

A user named Lawrence Houston shared a social media post where he stated, “Another close associate of the PPP dictatorship. The PPP seems to be shedding all their long-standing friends for relatively new ones. Easter is not even here yet and they are already into their denial trying to compete with the Biblical Peter, who denied his master three times when he was challenged by the authorities!” 

Another user named John Persuad stated that Roshan Kumar was questioned of his associations with Mohamed, and evidence was also found on his phone connecting him, but no confirmation is yet available on the same, “He was questioned about his associations with Mohamed’s. Evidence was also found on his phone connecting him to the Mohamed’s.”  

“His son and family are all scam artists. The typical hang their mouth where the soup drops. Ideally, they should all be in jail for leeching off the Guyanese taxpayers,” wrote another user on Facebook.  

