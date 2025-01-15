Julien Alfred to compete in 2025 Diamond League Oslo and Stockholm

Julien Alfred is an athlete from the small island nation of the Caribbean, Saint Lucia who brought glory to the country.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Olympic double medalist Julien Alfred will participate in the 2025 Diamond League Oslo and Stockholm meeting. She will attend both events respectively in this year and represent Saint Lucia at the global stage.

She will compete in her favourite 100m event at both tournaments in 2025, enhancing her league in athletics. Wishes have been poured from across the globe for her good performances at these league events.

Julien Alfred is an athlete from the small island nation of the Caribbean, Saint Lucia who brought glory to the country. She made headlines in 2024 after winning the first ever gold for her country in Paris Olympics 2024 in 100m. Alfred defeated US’s celebrated athlete Sha’Carri Richardson and made waves across the globe.

On the same event, she also won the first ever silver for Saint Lucia in 200m event and created great history. With her excellence, she secured victory and positioned a small island nation on the global map as it became the most searched topic on Google in September 2024.

After winning two Olympic medals, she secured victory in Diamond League 2024 and became a champion for two different events. She represented Saint Lucia and enhanced its tourism as well as other local sectors, further benefits to its economy.

Alfred also received great and massive welcome in Saint Lucia with water canon salute and other cultural performances. She was also awarded case prizes, and several monuments have been named after her in the country.

Besides this, Netflix also made a show on the journey of Alfred, outlining her transition from a small island state to the stage of the Olympics. Two movies named “Sprint 1 and Sprint 2” have been made on her, showcasing her shows in the event. In the second movie, she was also featured, explaining her journey.

Now, her calendar of athletics for 2025 is again in headlines as people are excited to see her on the track and field.