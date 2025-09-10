Jamaica mourns the death of footballer Allan Skill Cole

While the exact cause of death has not been disclosed, it’s believed Cole passed away due to illness, a loss that has deeply shaken Jamaica, where he was a beloved sports icon.

Jamaica: Football legend Allan Skill Cole died at the age of 74 sending shockwaves cross Jamaica. His death was confirmed by his daughter Debbie Cole.

Debbie has however not disclosed the exact cause of death, but it is believed that Cole died due to illness. Cole’s death has notably shaken everyone across Jamaica as he was one of the most celebrated sports personalities in Jamaica

Cole was also the manager of reggae superstar Bob Marley and they both were widely known for their close friendship. Soon after his death, social media has burst with tributes and condolences pouring in honouring his legacy. From political leaders to common public, everyone is remembering Skill Cole in their wishes.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness while extending his condolences stated that Cole was one of the greatest of his generations, “a player who carried the pride and passion of Jamaica every time he stepped onto the field. His influence, however, stretched far beyond sports. As tour manager for Bob Marley & the Wailers and co-writer of the timeless anthem War, he became part of a cultural movement that defined an era and carried Jamaica’s voice to the world.”

Opposition leader Mark Golding, however wrote, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Allan 'Skill' Cole, a Jamaican legend who many consider our greatest ever footballer, with silky, elegant passing skills and ball control that were second to none.”

He further added that Cole’s unique and influential personality had an impact on the development of reggae through his close relationship with Bob Marley.

Netizens on the other hand are remembering Cole for his contributions to the development of the sporting sector in Jamaica and providing the nation a significant recognition.

A user named Noreen Henry-Forbes wrote, “I'm so grateful for the impact Skill Cole had on Jamaican football and reggae. His legacy is a testament to the power of passion and dedication. May he rest in peace. I am blessed to have the opportunity to meet him at Gloria's Restaurant in Port Royal.”

Another user named Christopher McCatty wrote, “I remember as a boy in the 70s when he came to play at the St. Ann’s Bay Oval against Brazil of St. Ann. The place was packed just to see him. On another occasion in his later days, he came for an exhibition match along with gorgon and his skills were mesmerizing. RIP legend.”

“My beloved friend for more than half a century, Skill, with whom a bunch of us friends have shared the best of times during the best of times back then, the sixties and seventies. You are at peace, my bro, and your everlasting spirit lives on. Condolences to your grieving family, friends, and the wide circle of fans who admired and loved you, including those you’ve never met and those who have never had the pleasure of seeing you dribble a ball where you will,” wrote Kay Osborne.