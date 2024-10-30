The video, which was over 20 minutes long, featured the characters in engaging animation showcased how it all started, providing proper details from the beginning to end of the entire story.

The story behind the alleged missing of Mehul Choksi from Antigua and Barbuda in 2021 has recently been revealed by a viral video which is surfacing social media. While shedding light on his comprehensive plan, the video explained that his infamous “Gone Missing Agenda” was being used to escape his extradition to India.

While explaining the proper plot set out by Mehul Choksi along with his nephew Nirav Modi, the video outlined how he used a Hungarian bait in his kidnapping plot and created the narrative of portraying himself as a victim.

Mehul Choksi’s alleged kidnapping plot unveiled by viral video In the starting of the video, Choksi’s USD 2 billion scam of the Punjab National Bank in India with his nephew has been outlined with the information highlighting how they both escaped from India.

Kidnapping Plot

While delving into the comprehensive plan of Mehul Choksi, the video revealed that the story started when he contacted two Jamaican transporters, Paul Stephane Emmanuel and Leonard Anthony Cole. He asked him to transport him to Cuba- a country that has no extradition treaty with India and tourists hired boat for the ride, initiating the story of his kidnapping.

Mehul Choksi’s alleged kidnapping plot unveiled by viral video After that, the video highlighted how Mehul Choksi smartly lured a Hungarian tourist by portraying himself as Raj and gifted her diamond necklace. In return, he received all the information about her whereabouts and made her rent a villa with a jetty attached by promising to take her on a ride on the ferry in Jolly Harbour.

Choksi also used her house to hide after she left her home on May 23, 2021, and instructed the driver to park the car in front of her house the following day. The fugitive got injured by slipping from the stairs in his house, and the video showcased he still left for Cuba in the morning with an injury near his eyes and a cut on his finger.

Mehul Choksi’s alleged kidnapping plot unveiled by viral video The transporters asked him about his injuries, to which Choksi gave no specific answer and started his journey to Cuba. The video further revealed that in the middle of his journey, he received a call on his satellite phone, alerting him about the danger in the country. Due to the call, Choksi asked the transporters to change their journey to Dominica where he got arrested by Dominican police who also identified him as an Indian fugitive who defrauded India. Mehul Choksi’s alleged kidnapping plot unveiled by viral video In a video, it was outlined that he along with his brother Chetan Chinubhai Choksi hired a comprehensive team of expensive lawyers and bribed police officials in Antigua and Barbuda to manipulate the evidence and exaggerate his kidnapping plot. Mehul Choksi’s alleged kidnapping plot unveiled by viral video He bribed officials such as Antiguan inspector Adonis Henrry and the opposition leader in Dominica- Lennox Linto, to escape extradition to India. The video also outlined that Jolly Harbour is a gated community which has been protected by hundreds of CCTV cameras and no footage was recorded showcasing the kidnap of Choksi.





