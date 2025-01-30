19 decomposed bodies discovered on drifted boat offshore Nevis

An investigation into the matter has been launched to determine the real story and the factors behind the incident.

St Kitts and Nevis: A total of 19 decomposed bodies have been discovered on the boat drifting offshore Nevis on Wednesday. The boat was retrieved by St Kitts Coast Guard before midday and noted that they have no clue about its origin and presence on the shores of the Federation.

An investigation into the matter has been launched to determine the real story and the factors behind the incident. Early, the tally of the decomposed bodies has been told to be 12, but later it has been increased to 19 after the discovery of the bodies in other parts of the boats.

However, the identities and the nationalities have not been recognized by the authorities as they are working to investigate the information about the people and the origin of the boat. The probe has also been launched to determine the reason behind the deaths of the people and the drifting of the vessel.

According to the authorities, the boat consisted of a foul smell and the investigation will aim to find the real reason and circumstances behind such incidents. However, they have examined the bodies to determine the true gender of these individuals, and the boat is also being visualized properly to enhance its origin from different specific countries.

Police in St Kitts and Nevis announced that the boat has been retrieved, and the deceased individuals would be taken for further stringent investigation as their conditions are not specifying anything.

However, no other official statement has been given by the authorities in St Kitts and Nevis as the confirmation is not given by them about the foul play, human trafficking or other mishap that could be the reason for the incident. It was also suspected that the maritime incidents could lead to the death of the individuals on the vessel.

The officials asked the people to avoid spreading any false narrative for these incidents and noted that this will spread misinformation.